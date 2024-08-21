Big Ten Conference Selects Dragon Seats to Provide Climate-Controlled Benches Across All 18 Visiting Football Sidelines for 2024 Season

Big Ten Conference delivers uniformity for entire membership in an NCAA first, focusing on player safety and equipment logistics

CLEVELAND, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Seats™ , the leading provider of sideline solutions, proudly announces it will serve as the exclusive climate-controlled bench provider for the Big Ten Conference football programs' visitor sidelines for the upcoming season. The partnership marks the first conference-wide agreement Dragon Seats has entered, further validating Dragon Seats as the #1 climate-controlled bench in sports.

A total of 108 climate-controlled benches, six per school, will be installed across all visiting sidelines throughout the 18 Big Ten Conference football venues. This first-of-its-kind sideline uniformity initiative not only simplifies logistics for equipment and operations staffs, but also underscores the Conference's commitment to player health and wellness. Dragon Seats' bench technology delivers superior athlete safety, recovery, comfort, and performance in all-weather climates.

"We've received positive reviews from student-athletes and staff across our conference for years about the value of Dragon Seats' product and service," said Big Ten Vice President, Football Administration, A.J. Edds. "This league-wide partnership will make travel significantly easier for team operations staffs, ensure consistency throughout conference venues, and provide best-in-class support for our institutions."

Beyond uniformity and player safety, Dragon Seats provides a valuable platform for TV-visible sponsorship opportunities, which allow brands a new way to tell their stories to millions of viewers each week. Dragon Seats has proudly delivered unique brand exposure to several blue-chip brands such as DEWALT, Rocket Mortgage, Discount Tire, and VCOM.

"The Big Ten is setting the gold standard in game day operations, player safety, and sideline uniformity, and we could not be more thrilled to work with the Conference to help solve one of the complex logistical challenges that comes with their expanding national footprint," says Franklin Floyd, Chief Operating Officer at Dragon Seats. "We've built an incredible relationship with so many Big Ten teams over the years, so a partnership with the Conference was a logical next step and an incredible opportunity to support all 18 member schools and Conference stakeholders. Player health and safety remains our primary goal, and we also believe this new partnership will invite new brands to leverage the 72 feet of camera-visible space Dragon Seats create on the sidelines across a national footprint."

