Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited Announces Update Regarding Previously Announced Reverse Share Split

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DSY) today announced that the previously disclosed reverse share split and related corporate actions, including the change in par value, reclassification, and CUSIP number change, will not become effective on February 12, 2026, as previously anticipated.

The renewed effective date of the reverse share split and related corporate actions will be announced at a later time. The Company intends to issue a further press release once the new effective date has been determined.

About Big Tree Cloud

Founded in 2020, Big Tree Cloud is positioned as an international capital platform focused on industrial integration and strategic investment in China's personal care industry. The Company is committed to empowering industries through capital operations. Currently, Big Tree Cloud is accelerating its expansion into the AI sector. This new business line aims to capture the growing market demand for AI skills, injecting fresh momentum into the Company's development.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus and other reports its files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Ting Yan

Phone: +86 15986815865

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited