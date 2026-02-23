Big Tree Cloud Secures First Batch of AI-Enabled Enterprise Platform Development Contracts

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DSY) today announced that its AI business has made initial progress in technology development and services for enterprise clients (B2B), having signed its initial technical service agreements with a total contract value of approximately RMB 4.5 million (approximately US$620,000). This marks a key step in the Company's strategic deployment in the AI commercial application sector.

Leveraging deep insights into industry needs and technological integration capabilities, the Company, through its operating entity, has partnered with multiple enterprise clients and signed technical service agreements. The agreements include providing comprehensive technology development for an AI-centric platform for a strategic partner, as well as for a third-party client in the education sector. These contracts encompass long-term framework collaborations, customized project development, and ongoing maintenance services. Such partnerships reflect market interest in the Company's enterprise-focused platforms that integrate AI-powered functionalities. The Company provides enterprise-level platform development and system integration, including front-end and back-end development, architecture set up, system delivery, and other long-term, end-to-end services that effectively support businesses in achieving digital transformation and strategic implementation.

While these initial contracts are with enterprise clients (B2B), the platforms under development are designed to serve individual end-users (B2C). One of the platforms being developed is an AI learning and application platform intended to cultivate "AI application-oriented talent" for university students and young professionals. This strategy of empowering B2B clients who serve B2C users allows the Company to indirectly tap into the individual user market, laying a foundation for potential synergies between its enterprise services and the broader consumer technology ecosystem.

Management Commentary

Mr. Wenquan Zhu, Chairman of the Board of the Company, stated, "We will continue to invest in both enterprise and individual AI businesses, providing actionable solutions for enterprises through professional teams and building efficient learning systems for individual users to achieve sustainable growth."

Ms. Xiaoxuan Zhu, Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer, added, "We are committed to building an AI platform that connects talent development with corporate needs. By developing platforms that bridge corporate needs with talent development and deepening the synergy between B2B and B2C segments, we aim to create long-term value for all stakeholders."

About Big Tree Cloud

Founded in 2020, Big Tree Cloud is positioned as an international capital platform focused on industrial integration and strategic investment in China's personal care industry. The Company is committed to empowering industries through capital operations. Currently, Big Tree Cloud is accelerating its expansion into the AI sector. This new business line aims to capture the growing market demand for AI skills, injecting fresh momentum into the Company's development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and relate to, among other things, the Company's future business development, growth strategies, and operational plans. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize the AI platforms for its clients, the market acceptance of these platforms by end-users, the potential synergies between B2B and B2C businesses, and the Company's ability to achieve sustainable growth. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the evolving regulatory environment in China, competition in the AI industry, the Company's ability to retain key personnel and technology, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

