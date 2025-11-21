Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (the "Company"), a capital platform enterprise rooted in China's personal care industry, announced that it has received a written notification (the "Notification Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated November 18, 2025 notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Rule"). The Rule requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. Based on the closing bid price for the last 30 consecutive business days from October 7, 2025 to November 17, 2025, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The notification has no effect on the Company's Nasdaq listing status. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until May 18, 2026 to regain compliance. If at any time during this 180-day period, the closing bid price of the Company's security is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and consider the matter closed. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by May 18, 2026, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options, including, but not limited to, implementing a reverse share split of its outstanding ordinary shares, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited

Big Tree Cloud is positioned as the international capital platform, takes the integration and investment in China's personal care industry as its core business direction. For more information, please visit https://ir.bigtreeclouds.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, and other documents to be filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Ting Yan

Phone: +86 15986815865

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited