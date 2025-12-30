Big Update: HitPaw FotorPea V5.2.0 Introducing AI Canvas and Advanced RAW Image Enhancement

HitPaw FotorPea V5.2.0 Officially Released: Supporting AI Canvas Photo Editing and Advanced RAW Denoise Model

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading provider of AI-powered creative solutions, today announced the official release of HitPaw FotorPea V5.2.0, delivering a major upgrade focused on intelligent editing workflows and professional-grade image enhancement. This version introduces the all-new AI Canvas alongside enhanced RAW image support and denoising, empowering users to edit, enhance, and create images with greater flexibility and precision.

WHAT'S NEW IN HITPAW FOTORPEA V5.2.0

HitPaw FotorPea V5.2.0

1. AI Canvas: Smarter, More Flexible Image Editing

At the core of V5.2.0 is AI Canvas, a unified creative workspace designed to streamline complex editing tasks through AI automation and conversational interaction.

Key capabilities include:

AI Chat-Style Editing: Edit images using natural language prompts—modify objects, replace elements, refine details, or transform entire scenes with ease.





Edit images using natural language prompts—modify objects, replace elements, refine details, or transform entire scenes with ease. Multi-Image Fusion: Seamlessly combine content, styles, or visual information from multiple images into a single cohesive result, ideal for creative design, concept visualization, and social content creation.





Seamlessly combine content, styles, or visual information from multiple images into a single cohesive result, ideal for creative design, concept visualization, and social content creation. One-Click Image Upscaling: Instantly enhance resolution and clarity while preserving fine textures and image details.





Instantly enhance resolution and clarity while preserving fine textures and image details. Background Removal & Smart Cropping: Quickly isolate subjects and optimize composition, suitable for portraits, product shots, and creative layouts.

2. AI Enhancer: Professional RAW Support with Intelligent Denoising

HitPaw FotorPea V5.2.0 adds full RAW file import support, giving users greater control over original image data. The RAW Denoise Mode is optimized for high-ISO and low-light photos, intelligently reducing noise while preserving natural textures, sharpness, and color accuracy.

3. AI Generator: MP4 Output for Animated AI Art

HitPaw FotorPea V5.2.0 further upgrades AI-generated artwork export from video WebP to the more widely supported MP4 format, delivering broader compatibility and smoother playback across platforms. Users can easily transform AI images into engaging animated content optimized for social media short-form videos, and digital storytelling.

ABOUT HITPAW FOTORPEA

HitPaw FotorPea is an all-in-one AI photo enhancement, editing, and generation tool built for fast, high-quality results. It intelligently reduces noise and improves clarity, color, and detail, while multiple AI models (including Nano Banana Pro) enable sharper, more realistic image generation from text prompts. With one-click background and object removal and smart editing tools for tone and effects, creators can refine images effortlessly.

COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING

HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. Pricing starts at $22.39/Month (Windows) and $25.59/Month (Mac).

To celebrate this major update, HitPaw FotorPea is offering an exclusive 20% discount on both Yearly and Lifetime subscriptions for a limited time.

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a trusted multimedia software brand dedicated to empowering users with innovative solutions for photo, video, and audio editing and enhancement. With cutting-edge AI technology and a user-friendly design, HitPaw makes creativity accessible to everyone.

