HitPaw Launches Playful 2026 "Pay the Cat Tax" Campaign -- Win Prizes by Sharing & Caring for Your Cat

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw has launched its global 2026 "Pay the Cat Tax" campaign, inviting cat lovers worldwide to celebrate their feline companions while earning rewards. Designed to blend creativity, community engagement, and real prizes, the campaign encourages participants to upload cat photos, complete fun tasks, collect "meow coins," and redeem exclusive benefits.

How "Pay the Cat Tax" Works

HitPaw - pay the cat tax

Participation is simple: Upload a photo of your cat to the event page, then get a personalized task from the "Cat Tax Inspector" (e.g., treating the cat to premium food or taking a new photo). Completing tasks earns meow coins, which can be exchanged for rewards. The more activities completed, the more rewards unlocked.

Ways to Earn Meow Coins

Photo Upload: Upload a cat photo to receive a personalized "cat tax" task and earn meow coins.

Upload a cat photo to receive a personalized "cat tax" task and earn meow coins. One-Time Bonuses: Register a new account, log in, or download and install eligible HitPaw products to receive bonus coins.

Register a new account, log in, or download and install eligible HitPaw products to receive bonus coins. Follow & Join: Follow HitPaw on YouTube, Twitter/X, Instagram, or join the Discord for extra meow coins.

Follow HitPaw on YouTube, Twitter/X, Instagram, or join the Discord for extra meow coins. Daily Tasks : Like, comment, repost, or share campaign content on social media to receive daily coin bonuses.

: Like, comment, repost, or share campaign content on social media to receive daily coin bonuses. Create & Share: Use HitPaw Web AI tools to generate videos or images and share them online to more coins.

Use HitPaw Web AI tools to generate videos or images and share them online to more coins. Browsing Rewards : Visit HitPaw campaign or product pages for at least 15 seconds to collect small coin bonuses.

: Visit HitPaw campaign or product pages for at least 15 seconds to collect small coin bonuses. Referral Program: Invite friends through your personal referral link and earn meow coins when they successfully register.

Prizes and Recognition

First Prize (value $699): DJI Pocket, 1 person

DJI Pocket, 1 person Second Prize (value $100): Automatic Cat Feeder, 3 persons

Automatic Cat Feeder, 3 persons Third Prize (Value $30): Apple Air Tag, 5 persons

Each week, organizers will also select the "Most Stunning Cat Comeback," honoring cats that impress the community with memorable photos or inspiring stories. Winners receive additional surprise rewards.

Join the Celebration

"Pay the Cat Tax" turns everyday cat moments into a global celebration. Whether you are a casual pet owner or an active creator, the campaign offers an easy and entertaining way to share your cat's charm while unlocking meaningful rewards. Simply visit the event page, upload your cat's photo, complete tasks, and start collecting meow coins.

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a leading innovator in the AI-powered multimedia solutions sector. Known for its cutting-edge video, image, and audio editing tools, HitPaw is dedicated to providing simplicity, efficiency, and creativity in every product. Millions of creators worldwide rely on HitPaw's technology to produce top-tier content with ease, making it the go-to platform for both professional and amateur content creators.

Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

Follow Us

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw

X (Twitter): https://x.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd