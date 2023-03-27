BIGB Options Listed For Trading

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments , an ETF sponsor focused on developing innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that options for BIGB — the Roundhill BIG Bank ETF — are now listed for trading on PHLX, Nasdaq Options Market, and BX.

The Roundhill BIG Bank ETF provides concentrated exposure to the Banks industry by investing in the largest and most-liquid money center banks listed in the U.S.



BIGB's exposures (as of 3/24/2023) include Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Bank of America.

For more information on BIGB and a full list of holdings please visit:

https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/big/BIGB/ .

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on offering innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.



Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the BIGB ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website http://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/big/BIGB . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund expects to have concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) investment exposure in the Banking Industry. Further, the Fund expects to obtain such investment exposure by transacting primarily with a limited number of financial intermediaries conducting business in the same industry or group of related industries. As a result, the Fund is more vulnerable to adverse market, economic, regulatory, political or other developments affecting those industries or groups of related industries than a fund that invests its assets in a more diversified manner. The Financial sector (Banks and capital markets companies, in particular) may be significantly affected by changes in interest rates, catastrophic events, price and market competition, or other changes in government regulation or tax law and/or rate regulation, which may have an adverse impact on their profitability. In recent years, cyber- attacks and technology malfunctions and failures have become increasingly frequent in this sector and have caused significant losses. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.



The BIG Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments