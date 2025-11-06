Roundhill Investments Reaches $10 Billion AUM Milestone

Year-to-date inflows have surpassed $5.50 billion, 25th highest amongst all U.S. ETF sponsors

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, today announced the firm has surpassed $10 billion in assets under management (AUM).1

Roundhill's year-to-date inflows have now totaled over $5.50 billion, ranking among the top ETF issuers in the U. S. by net new assets this year. The milestone marks a sharp acceleration in the firm's growth, with AUM more than doubling since 2024.

Key contributors to Roundhill's momentum include the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS), the Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT), and the firm's rapidly expanding WeeklyPay™ ETF suite, which together highlight Roundhill's focus on both innovation and investor demand for differentiated income and growth strategies.

"Crossing $10 billion in AUM is an incredible milestone for our team, but it's only the beginning," said Dave Mazza, Chief Executive Officer at Roundhill Investments. "Roundhill was built to challenge the traditional ETF playbook, and we're proud that investors have responded to that approach. As we continue to expand our lineup across both thematic and income-focused ETFs, our focus remains on delivering innovative, high-conviction products that connect with today's investors."

"We founded Roundhill eight years ago with a vision to disrupt the ETF industry by doing things differently, from how we innovate on products to how we reach investors," said Will Hershey, Co-Founder of Roundhill Investments. "Under Dave's leadership, that vision has only accelerated, helping establish Roundhill as one of the fastest-growing ETF issuers in the U.S."

1Source: Bloomberg, as of 11/5/2025.

About Roundhill Investments

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs aims to offer distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. For more information, please visit www.roundhillinvestments.com .

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Roundhill ETFs before investing. This and other information about each fund is contained in the Prospectus and Summary Prospectus. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing as it explains the risks associated with investing in the ETFs. Each Fund prospectus can be found on the individual Fund page under https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/ .

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss of principal. There is no guarantee an investment strategy will be successful.

Roundhill's funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments