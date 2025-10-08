Shopify-Friendly Payment Solution for Cannabis Seeds Touted by Established Provider

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways has placed an emphasis on a new payment gateway and merchant account service for Q4 2025, tailored for Shopify merchants who sell legal cannabis seeds online. This specialized solution allows these online seed retailers to accept credit card payments on their Shopify websites, even if mainstream providers such as their bank, Shopify Payments, Square, Stripe, or PayPal have previously turned them away under more restrictive policies.

Many e-commerce merchants offering federally legal, THC-free cannabis seeds have had their accounts closed or applications rejected by mainstream payment platforms. These disruptions leave small businesses without a way to accept payments until they secure an alternative solution. Organic Payment Gateways developed its service to give these entrepreneurs a reliable path forward and help them keep their Shopify stores running smoothly.

"We expect Q4 to be a big one for cannabis seed payments here. It's frustrating for a small business to play by the rules – selling only legal seeds – and still get turned away by mainstream processors," said Alex Roy, founder of Organic Payment Gateways. "Our system gives them a dependable way to get paid on Shopify so they can focus on growing their business without worrying about unexpected shutdowns for allowed-use reasons."

Organic Payment Gateways' new offering works by pairing each seed seller with a high-risk merchant account that permits cannabis seed sales. That account is integrated with the merchant's Shopify store via a trusted AuthorizeNet payment gateway software connection. The setup requires no custom coding or external redirects – customers check out through the standard Shopify process. Behind the scenes, the transaction is securely routed through the cannabis-seed-friendly payment gateway and merchant account integration.

To gain approval, merchants must be underwritten by the merchant account provider and meet all common e-commerce site standards – including having clear terms and conditions, a privacy policy, a refund/shipping policy, and a contact page with a business address and phone number. Unlike CBD products, hemp seeds typically do not require lab reports or Certificates of Analysis for approval. This makes the underwriting process relatively quick for businesses with a compliant Shopify site, according to the company's Shopify cannabis seed payment processing page.

The Organic Payment Gateways website emphasizes its one-on-one customer support. The team guides each merchant step-by-step through the application and integration and remains available to assist with any questions long after the gateway is live. This commitment to service and transparent pricing has earned them an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 4.8 out of 5 TrustScore on Trustpilot, where clients frequently praise the company's professionalism and "above-and-beyond" approach.

"What we do is treat each merchant like they're our only client," Roy explained. "High-risk industries come with hurdles, so we guide our clients – from the initial application to the final integration – and stay on for the long haul. It's better to get it set up right the first time than to scramble later after a shutdown."

Business owners interested in this service can learn more on the Organic Payment Gateways website or contact the company for a consultation.

Organic Payment Gateways is a Scarborough, Maine-based company specializing in high-risk e-commerce payment processing for regulated industries. The firm's mission is to empower businesses in the CBD, hemp, cannabis seed, nutritional supplement, telemedicine, and related sectors to use their preferred website platforms without payment roadblocks. Organic Payment Gateways maintains long-standing banking partnerships that enable its clients to accept credit cards on platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and Wix. The company is BBB A+ accredited and prides itself on offering transparent pricing along with one-on-one support to help clients thrive in "difficult-to-process" markets.

