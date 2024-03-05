Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. Strengthens Presence in Colorado and Utah as Exclusive Dealer for Kobelco Crawler Cranes

DENVER, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigge Crane and Rigging, the leading crane rental and sales company in the United States, has been selected by Kobelco as the exclusive representative of its crawler cranes in Colorado and Utah. As the authorized dealer of Kobelco in these regions, Bigge has renewed its commitment to bringing the latest crane technology and Perfect Fleet™ equipment to the heavy-lifting and construction industries.

Bigge's long-standing history as the nation's leading crane sales organization aligns seamlessly with Kobelco's reputation for producing high-quality crawler cranes. This partnership opens up new avenues for customers in Colorado and Utah to access the nation's largest crawler crane fleet for rental and sale.

"Bigge is excited about the continued evolution of our partnership with Kobelco. Our new dealership status in Colorado and Utah will improve customers' access to high-quality Kobelco crawler cranes. We look forward to offering our knowledge and service to Kobelco customers in the coming months and years," said Zack Ganzell, Director of Equipment Sales at Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.

Since 1916, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. has been the premier provider of best-in-class cranes. Bigge offers crane rentals, cranes for sale, crane parts, and specialized heavy lift equipment to customers across America. With headquarters in California and Texas, Bigge operates a strategic network of over 20 service locations nationwide, allowing them to provide logistical and field support throughout the United States. Bigge actively buys and sells new and quality used cranes and maintains a rental fleet of more than 1,800 assets. Safety, teamwork, results, innovation, and passion are central to Bigge's core values. Bigge continues to lead the crane industry into the 21st century with generations of combined experience in the crane and rigging industry.

