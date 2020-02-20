Biggest Cannabis Investing Conference to Hit Florida Begins Next Week

DETROIT, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is an event that brings together some of the biggest voices and names in the industry.

The conference is set to take place next week, Feb. 24-25, at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. At this event, investors can come face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about their advancements in this rapidly changing space.

This two-day event is packed with one-on-one meetings for participating companies and investors, speed-networking sessions, and presentations delivered in a fast-paced forum. Benzinga is also organizing intimate networking breakfasts and dinners, as well as conference-wide receptions and afterparties.

"At the Cannabis Capital Conference, each attendee has the opportunity to interact with all types of investors and partners who can help them build their businesses. It is awesome hearing all the success stories of companies that attended in the past. I know this will be the biggest and best one yet," said Jason Raznick, founder and CEO of Benzinga.

This is a can't-miss event for anyone looking to invest in the cannabis industry. Provided below is a snapshot of the agenda: View entire agenda .

February 24th Mainstage Program 9:00 AM VIP Operator Breakfast & VIP Cannabis Panel: Alternative Methods For

Growing Your Business 10:05 AM Keynote - From Seed to Success: Overcoming Capital Market Challenges to

Deliver Authentic Customer Experiences- Kim Rivers, CEO, Trulieve 10:20 AM Brand Strategy and Partnerships in Leaner Times 10:45 AM Jerry Garcia & Holistic Industries: The Making of a Cannabis Celebrity

Brand 11:05 AM Calyx Peak Companies: Current State, Future State & Stigmas 11:15 AM Grassroots & Ascend Wellness Holdings: A Discussion on Limited License

Markets 11:35 AM Cannabis Tech: The Hottest Companies Impacting the Industry 12:00 PM GrowGeneration: Lessons From Startup to Nasdaq 12:10 PM 2020 Vision - Bruce Linton, Executive Chairman, Gage Cannabis 12:25 PM The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation: Mainstreaming CBD Through

the FDA 1:10 PM TradeStation Talks Alternative Financing in Cannabis 1:20 PM Attracting Consumers: Solutions to Winning Medical & Recreational Clients 1:45 PM All the Buzz: Legalization and Regulations in 2020 2:10 PM Noa Botanicals 2:20 PM Cannabis 2.0 2:40 PM Cannabis in Review 2:45 PM State of the Market: LPs Expand and Regroup in a Tight Market 3:10 PM Halo Labs 3:20 PM Planet 13: Differentiating the Cannabis Retail Experience 3:30 PM Shifting the Approach: Investors Perspectives on the State of the Industry 4:15 PM Embracing Social Equity Programs 4:40 PM The New Cannabis Consumer - Nicholas Vita, CEO, Columbia Care

February 25th Investor Presentations - Presenting Companies 8:35-8:55 urban-gro Body and Mind Kadenwood 9:00-9:20 Columbia Care Butter Calyx Peak 9:25-9:45 The Valens Company SLANG Worldwide Driven 9:50-10:10 iAnthus Wana Brands Ascend Wellness 10:15-10:35 Avicanna Abacus Health Products Fyllo 10:40-11:00 Vanguard Scientific Jushi Verdemed 11:05-11:25 4front Parallel Planet13 11:30-11:50 Cannafornia Halo Labs Segra 11:55-12:15 Trulieve Neptune Wellness Fluent 12:20-12:40 NewLake Capital Medicine Man Leafwire 12:45-1:15 Red White & Bloom Altopa



And you won't want to miss the speed networking sessions from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM!

For more information or to register for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, click here .

