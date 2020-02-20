Biggest Cannabis Investing Conference to Hit Florida Begins Next Week

Feb 20, 2020, 12:01 ET

DETROIT, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is an event that brings together some of the biggest voices and names in the industry. 

The conference is set to take place next week, Feb. 24-25, at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. At this event, investors can come face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about their advancements in this rapidly changing space.

This two-day event is packed with one-on-one meetings for participating companies and investors, speed-networking sessions, and presentations delivered in a fast-paced forum. Benzinga is also organizing intimate networking breakfasts and dinners, as well as conference-wide receptions and afterparties.

"At the Cannabis Capital Conference, each attendee has the opportunity to interact with all types of investors and partners who can help them build their businesses. It is awesome hearing all the success stories of companies that attended in the past. I know this will be the biggest and best one yet," said Jason Raznick, founder and CEO of Benzinga.

This is a can't-miss event for anyone looking to invest in the cannabis industry. Provided below is a snapshot of the agenda: View entire agenda.

February 24th

Mainstage Program

9:00 AM 

VIP Operator Breakfast & VIP Cannabis Panel: Alternative Methods For 

Growing Your Business

10:05 AM 

Keynote - From Seed to Success: Overcoming Capital Market Challenges to 

Deliver Authentic Customer Experiences- Kim Rivers, CEO, Trulieve

10:20 AM 

Brand Strategy and Partnerships in Leaner Times 

10:45 AM 

Jerry Garcia & Holistic Industries: The Making of a Cannabis Celebrity


Brand

11:05 AM 

Calyx Peak Companies: Current State, Future State & Stigmas

11:15 AM 

Grassroots & Ascend Wellness Holdings: A Discussion on Limited License

Markets

11:35 AM 

Cannabis Tech: The Hottest Companies Impacting the Industry

12:00 PM 

GrowGeneration: Lessons From Startup to Nasdaq

12:10 PM 

2020 Vision - Bruce Linton, Executive Chairman, Gage Cannabis

12:25 PM

The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation: Mainstreaming CBD Through

the FDA

1:10 PM 

TradeStation Talks Alternative Financing in Cannabis

1:20 PM 

Attracting Consumers: Solutions to Winning Medical & Recreational Clients

1:45 PM 

All the Buzz: Legalization and Regulations in 2020

2:10 PM 

Noa Botanicals 

2:20 PM 

Cannabis 2.0 

2:40 PM 

Cannabis in Review

2:45 PM 

State of the Market: LPs Expand and Regroup in a Tight Market

3:10 PM 

Halo Labs

3:20 PM 

Planet 13: Differentiating the Cannabis Retail Experience

3:30 PM 

Shifting the Approach: Investors Perspectives on the State of the Industry 

4:15 PM 

Embracing Social Equity Programs 

4:40 PM 

The New Cannabis Consumer - Nicholas Vita, CEO, Columbia Care

February 25th

Investor Presentations - Presenting Companies

8:35-8:55

urban-gro

Body and Mind

Kadenwood

9:00-9:20

Columbia Care

Butter

Calyx Peak

9:25-9:45

The Valens Company

SLANG Worldwide

Driven

9:50-10:10

iAnthus

Wana Brands

Ascend Wellness

10:15-10:35

Avicanna

Abacus Health Products

Fyllo

10:40-11:00

Vanguard Scientific

Jushi

Verdemed

11:05-11:25

4front

Parallel

Planet13

11:30-11:50

Cannafornia

Halo Labs

Segra

11:55-12:15

Trulieve

Neptune Wellness

Fluent

12:20-12:40

NewLake Capital

Medicine Man

Leafwire

12:45-1:15

Red White & Bloom

Altopa

And you won't want to miss the speed networking sessions from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM!

For more information or to register for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, click here

About Benzinga
Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

Biggest Cannabis Investing Conference to Hit Florida Begins Next Week

