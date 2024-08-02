Biggest Tech Event in Cyprus - 3rd HackTech Hackaton 2024 - Opens Registration

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding, the Cyprus-based international hub focused on creating startup ecosystems and delivering innovative AdTech and MarTech solutions, is excited to announce the HackTech 2024, the third annual and largest open hackathon in Cyprus, to be held on the 23rd and 24th of November in Limassol. Participants can join here.

Hackathons 2022 and 2023 were proudly endorsed by industry leaders and organizations such as the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of Cyprus, TechIsland, IAB Europe and more.

Hackathon

Building on the success of previous years, HackTech 2024 brings together 150 talented participants to create groundbreaking IT solutions. This year's hackathon challenges will focus on two key areas:

IT Solutions to Improve Life in Cyprus

Self-Improvement: Education, Health, Sports

The HackTech 2024 will follow the same engaging format, providing participants 48 hours to develop their projects. Each team will present its work to a panel of esteemed judges and a live audience of tech enthusiasts and potential investors.

Alex Vasekin, CEO of AdTech Holding, expressed his vision about how HackTech constantly develops:

HackTech has become a truly global event, reflecting the commitment of its team and participants to address the most pressing needs of Cyprus society. Each year, we see projects that not only showcase incredible innovation but also respond directly to key challenges faced by the Cyprus community. As HackTech continues to expand globally, we are proud to lead the industry by fostering solutions that make a tangible impact. Our goal is to drive the future of technology while reinforcing our role as a leader in the tech ecosystem.

This year's Hackathon Platinum Sponsor is the Tribe – top recruitment company that specializes in providing HR solutions for IT companies in Cyprus. They connect the best talent with employers, offering comprehensive support throughout the hiring process.

Prizes and Recognition: Three winners in each challenge, as well as the winner of the People's Choice Award. Additionally, AdTech Holding will provide informational support to winners after the event.

Who can participate: Hackathon team invites Developers, Product Designers, DevOps, and other IT professionals. Those with their own ideas as well as those who want to join and collaborate are welcomed.

To discuss sponsorship or partnership, please contact [email protected].

Registration is open until November 20, 2024

Hackathon: November 23-24, 2024

Awards ceremony: November 24, 2024

Where: The Warehouse by ITQuarter, Limassol.

Press contact:

Mikhail Goryunov

+35795989881

[email protected]

SOURCE AdTech Holding