BigID Achieves AWS Graviton Ready Designation

BigID Optimizes Data Scanning Performance and Reduces Costs with Native Support for AWS Graviton Processors

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI data Management, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Graviton Ready designation. This achievement validates that BigID's advanced data scanning technology is fully optimized to run natively on AWS Graviton processors, offering organizations a seamless way to enhance performance while significantly reducing infrastructure costs.

Organizations leveraging BigID's scanners on AWS Graviton-based instances can now benefit from improved cost-efficiency without compromising the speed or accuracy of their data discovery and classification capabilities. The AWS Graviton Ready designation highlights BigID's position as a trusted member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), providing validated solutions that drive both technical and financial advantages for AWS customers.

Key Benefits:

Cost Optimization: Achieve up to 30% reduction in compute costs compared to x86 instances.

Achieve up to 30% reduction in compute costs compared to x86 instances. Simple Migration: Effortlessly replace existing scanner deployments with Graviton-based instances.

Effortlessly replace existing scanner deployments with Graviton-based instances. Sustainable Operations: Lower power consumption, improving operational efficiency and sustainability.

"BigID's AWS Graviton support enables organizations to optimize their data discovery and classification while reducing costs," said Connie Dodmead, Sr. Director, Partner Management. "This integration demonstrates our commitment to delivering cloud-native solutions that help organizations protect and manage sensitive data across their AWS environments more efficiently."

BigID's platform empowers organizations to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data across a variety of AWS services, including Amazon S3, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon RDS, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, Amazon Kinesis, Amazon DocumentDB, Amazon EFS, Amazon OpenSearch, and Amazon Neptune.

As part of the AWS Service Ready Program , this integration helps customers easily identify solutions that are optimized for AWS, enabling them to spend less time evaluating new tools and more time scaling their AWS environments with confidence.

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2024 Deloitte 500 for the fourth consecutive year, one of CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

