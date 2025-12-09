BigID Debuts Activity Explorer to Audit Sensitive Data and Investigate Insider Risk Across Hybrid Environments

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, today announced Activity Explorer, a new capability that delivers auditability and granular activity investigation to strengthen insider risk detection and response. With Activity Explorer, organizations can now review, search, and analyze activity across cloud and on-prem environments — including AWS S3, SharePoint, OneDrive, Google Drive, and NetApp — all within a unified interface for user accounts, service accounts, and AI agents.

Modern organizations manage massive volumes of sensitive data across distributed environments. Yet when incidents occur - a deleted file, unauthorized access, suspicious downloads - security teams often lack the visibility to answer the most critical questions: who or what accessed the data, when, and how. Traditional audit logs are fragmented, incomplete, or unavailable, slowing response and increasing both insider risk and AI-driven exposure.

Activity Explorer solves this challenge by centralizing activity events - from human user and service accounts, to automated or AI-based processes - into a searchable, filterable experience that gives analysts and investigators immediate clarity. Teams can rapidly trace behavior, validate suspicious actions, review historical events, and support compliance audits with complete, trustworthy activity records.

Key Highlights

Unified Activity Auditing Across Hybrid Environments: Access consolidated user activity logs across AWS S3, SharePoint, OneDrive, Google Drive, and NetApp - eliminating blind spots across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem data stores.

Access consolidated user activity logs across AWS S3, SharePoint, OneDrive, Google Drive, and NetApp - eliminating blind spots across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem data stores. Visibility Across All Identity Types: Track activity across users, service accounts, and AI agents - ensuring complete oversight of all identities that access or move sensitive data.

Track activity across users, service accounts, and AI agents - ensuring complete oversight of all identities that access or move sensitive data. Fast, Flexible Activity Investigation: Search and filter user events by date, user, operation, resource, or any combination, helping teams quickly answer questions like "Who deleted this file?" or "What did this user access yesterday?"

Search and filter user events by date, user, operation, resource, or any combination, helping teams quickly answer questions like "Who deleted this file?" or "What did this user access yesterday?" Audit History: Maintain a comprehensive record of activity across sensitive data to support forensic investigations, incident response, and required audit logging for regulations like HIPAA, GLBA, and GDPR.

Maintain a comprehensive record of activity across sensitive data to support forensic investigations, incident response, and required audit logging for regulations like HIPAA, GLBA, and GDPR. Breach Investigation & Blast-Radius Analysis: Identify data touched by a compromised account during a breach window, helping teams determine exposure scope and accelerate containment.

Identify data touched by a compromised account during a breach window, helping teams determine exposure scope and accelerate containment. Accelerated Insider Risk Detection: Surface patterns tied to unauthorized access, mass downloads, suspicious deletions, or unusual identity behavior — helping teams detect risky actions early.

Surface patterns tied to unauthorized access, mass downloads, suspicious deletions, or unusual identity behavior — helping teams detect risky actions early. Better Context for Data Security Teams: Combine activity logs with BigID's sensitivity classification and data context to understand not just what happened, but what type of data was involved and how risky it was.

"Organizations can't protect what they can't see - and they can't investigate what they can't trace," said Nimrod Vax, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at BigID. "With Activity Explorer, we're giving security teams unified visibility into user, service account, and automated activity across their hybrid environment, helping them investigate insider risks, support compliance, and strengthen their data security posture."

With Activity Explorer, BigID continues to expand its leadership across data security posture management (DSPM), data detection and response (DDR), insider risk, and cloud data loss prevention (cloud DLP), helping organizations reduce risk, accelerate investigations, and maintain confidence in their security controls.

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

