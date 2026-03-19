BigID Achieves FedRAMP Certification Through Partnership with Knox Systems, Bringing AI and Data Security to Federal Agencies

Certification authorizes federal use of BigID's platform to manage sensitive data, support Zero Trust, and govern AI under federal security requirements

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, and AI governance, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification in partnership with Knox Systems (Knox), the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider. This milestone authorizes U.S. federal agencies to use BigID's platform to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data across cloud, on-prem, and AI environments under rigorous federal security standards.

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FedRAMP certification confirms that BigID meets the rigorous security, risk management, and operational requirements necessary to support federal mission systems. BigID delivers deep visibility into regulated, and high-risk data types, helping agencies enforce consistent controls across legacy systems, modern cloud platforms, and emerging AI pipelines. Its AI-driven discovery and classification capabilities reduce manual effort while improving accuracy at scale.

"Federal agencies are under growing pressure to secure sensitive data while adopting AI responsibly," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "FedRAMP certification means agencies can now use BigID to understand where their data lives, how it is used and how AI interacts with it, while meeting the highest federal security standards."

With FedRAMP certification, federal agencies can use BigID to:

Discover and classify Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Protected Health Information (PHI) and other sensitive data across federal data environments

Support Zero Trust architectures by enabling identity-aware data visibility and least-privilege access decisions

Reduce data exposure and attack surface through continuous data security posture management

Govern AI and machine learning systems by identifying training data sources, monitoring data usage, and assessing downstream risk

Enforce federal data minimization, retention, and disposition requirements through automated remediation workflows

Support compliance with federal mandates and guidance, including NIST, OMB, and agency-specific security requirements

Consolidate data security, privacy, and AI governance capabilities into a single FedRAMP-authorized platform

With support from Knox, BigID significantly reduced its compliance timelines and costs – enabling federal agencies to adopt its AI and data security platform under the highest federal standards sooner.

"It is essential for our government to have access to platforms such as BigID that allow for full visibility and protection over their most critical asset – data," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox. "With Knox's accelerated FedRAMP authorization path, federal agencies are now able to take advantage of BigID's advanced solutions to better manage their data and govern AI, while meeting the most stringent of federal security requirements"

To learn more about BigID visit, https://bigid.com/federal/, and to learn more about FedRAMP authorization via Knox Systems, visit: https://knoxsystems.com/

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, governance, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days - turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc