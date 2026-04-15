Knox Systems Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization through Expanded Partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency

FEMA marks the company's 16th Authorization to Operate for customers to inherit within a secure boundary

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Systems ("Knox"), the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization for its Managed Service Platform. This enables the company to handle the most sensitive federal data and controlled unclassified information (CUI), to ultimately give government agencies access to secure, compliant SaaS and AI solutions. This milestone represents a significant expansion of Knox's longstanding relationship with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which previously served as a sponsoring agency at the FedRAMP Moderate level.

Purpose-built as a separate, distinct boundary from Knox's existing FedRAMP Moderate offering, Knox designed the FedRAMP High platform to meet elevated federal security standards and deliver greater performance, scalability and assurance. Deployed within AWS GovCloud and engineered specifically for high-impact federal data environments, the platform was built on the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Impact Level 4 (IL4) model and incorporates 52 additional security controls beyond the FedRAMP High baseline, ensuring enhanced protection and compliance for sensitive workloads.

FEMA's authorization of Knox at the FedRAMP High baseline reflects the rigorous security standards required to protect sensitive federal data and builds on the existing relationship to expand the ability for agencies to leverage secure, high-impact cloud environments.

Knox's mission is to give SaaS and AI vendors the fastest, most cost‑effective path to FedRAMP authorization, in less than 90 days at 90% less cost. This FedRAMP High Authorization is the latest milestone in the company's acceleration to give government agencies' accessibility to secure, modern software essential for mission success.

"Achieving FedRAMP High is a testament to our commitment to delivering secure, mission-ready platforms for the federal government," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox. "By building a dedicated High baseline environment from the ground up, we've created a platform purpose-built for the most demanding security and operational requirements. We are honored to have worked with FEMA to reach this critical achievement."

The authorization was granted following a rigorous assessment process conducted by Coalfire, an accredited Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), with the Authorization to Operate (ATO) formally signed by FEMA leadership and listed by the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) in March 2026. The company currently holds ATOs across 16 federal civilian and defense agencies, including FEMA, the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Commerce, the Food and Drug Administration and others.

To learn more about Knox's platform and why it is trusted by top agencies for mission-critical needs, visit: https://knoxsystems.com/

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days - turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc