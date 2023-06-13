BigID Announced as Launch Partner for Wiz Integration (WIN) Platform

BigID

13 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

Technology Partnership Enables Mutual customers to Reduce Cloud Risk and Accelerate Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announces its partnership with leading cloud security provider Wiz as the company unveils Wiz Integration (WIN) Platform. BigID, hand selected as a launch partner, brings the power of data security posture management (DSPM) to WIN, so that customers can seamlessly integrate Wiz into their existing workflows. 

WIN enables Wiz and BigID to share prioritized security findings with context including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues, and configuration findings. Mutual customers receive the following benefits: 

  • Discover where sensitive and regulated data lives and its vulnerability to exposure
  • Mitigate risk and prevent lateral risk movement by enforcing data-centric policies around sensitive data
  • Augment zero trust initiatives by understanding your sensitive data and its accessibility to prevent exposure

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations that are on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey. 

"We're excited to partner with Wiz and bring together enhanced security capabilities - accelerating  CSPM, DSPM, and CNAPP while enabling a new security operating model that is scalable and collaborative. This partnership will enable our mutual customers to leverage the power of Wiz and BigID seamlessly and efficiently, enhancing their overall experience, improving their security, and reducing risk across their cloud and on-prem environments," said Nimrod Vax, head of product and co-founder of BigID.

"A best-in-class cloud operating model reduces risk, improves ROI, and drives efficiency," said Oron Noah, Director of Product Management, Wiz. "That value proposition is what lies at the heart of WIN, and what partners like BigID are helping to make a reality. This collaborative philosophy brings real customer benefits and we are so thankful to have BigID on board for this launch."

WIN is designed to enable a cloud security operating model where security and cloud teams work collaboratively to understand and control risks across their CI/CD pipeline. Wiz is setting the industry standard in integrated solution strategy to maximize operational capabilities of organizations with partners like BigID in WIN. 

About BigID:

BigID enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security,  the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

