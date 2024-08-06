BigID Becomes the First DSPM to Pioneer Data Security and AI Innovation with First-Ever AI Vector Database Scanning Solution

Revolutionizing AI Adoption and Enhancing Security Posture for Enterprises Worldwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , a leader in data security, compliance, privacy, and AI data management, today announced a groundbreaking innovation that is set to transform the AI landscape. Today, BigID becomes the first Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution to offer scanning and securing of sensitive data stored in vector databases: a critical advancement for AI adoption and enterprise security.

Vector databases are essential for generative AI (genAI) as they convert unstructured content into a vectorized format, enabling Large Language Models (LLMs) to generate content. However, the AI vectorization process often retains the original data as reference material for the LLM, posing significant security and privacy risks.

Recognizing this vulnerability, BigID's new capability addresses a crucial gap in data security. By scanning and securing sensitive data within vector databases, BigID helps ensure that enterprises can harness the power of AI without compromising on data protection. This innovation is particularly significant for AI enrichment methods like Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), which rely heavily on vector databases.

"No other DSP, DSPM, or data security solution on the market today offers the ability to scan and secure sensitive data within AI vector databases," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder at BigID. "This pioneering solution underscores our commitment to advancing data security and empowering organizations to confidently adopt AI technologies."

With the increasing adoption of AI across industries, securing the data itself has never been more critical. BigID's latest innovation not only enhances the security posture of enterprises but also accelerates their journey towards AI integration by mitigating risks associated with sensitive data exposure.

See BigID's latest in pioneering AI security at the Black Hat Conference, August 5 - 8 at booth #4364 .

About BigID:

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the third consecutive year, one of CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.bigid.com.

SOURCE BigID