BigID Concierge™ Extends Customer Teams to Deliver Faster Data and AI Results

New AI-assisted offering extends customer staff with hands-on BigID expertise, accelerating outcomes across data, security, and AI

NEW YORK, January 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, and AI governance, today announced BigID Concierge™, a new offering designed to help customers get more value from BigID faster by supplementing their teams with experienced BigID operators.

As organizations expand data security, privacy, and AI initiatives, most are not short on strategy. They are short on time. BigID Concierge™ addresses that reality by providing practical, hands-on support that helps customers move quickly from deployment to action, without hiring additional staff or slowing teams down with operational overhead.

"BigID Concierge™ is about momentum," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "BigID Concierge™ gives them extra hands and AI augmentation from people who know BigID deeply, so they can move faster without changing how they run their teams."

Staff augmentation built for speed to value

BigID Concierge™ is designed for lean teams, busy teams, and organizations scaling their data and AI programs faster than headcount allows. Instead of adding complexity, it simplifies execution by embedding BigID experts into day-to-day platform operations.

"Our platform powers DLP, DSPM, AI security, privacy, and compliance decisions," said Nimrod Vax, Co-Founder and Head of Product at BigID. "BigID Concierge™ ensures those decisions are always based on clean, consistent, and well-operated data intelligence."

Flexible options, predictable outcomes

BigID Concierge™ is available in multiple service tiers, from light operational assistance to comprehensive coverage for large-scale deployments. Customers can also engage Concierge for short-term, focused initiatives such as upgrades or performance optimization.

All services are delivered remotely to BigID SaaS customers, providing rapid access to expertise without operational disruption.

BigID Concierge™ reinforces BigID's commitment to helping customers not only discover and classify data, but operationalize data security and AI governance with confidence.

About BigID

BigID connects the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and data management. BigID automatically discovers and inventories data & AI across all environments (from cloud to on-prem to pipelines); takes action to secure data, access, and AI; enables regulatory compliance, data lifecycle management, and data & AI risk management.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

SOURCE BigID