BigID Delivers Integrated AI Governance for Employee AI Use: One Platform for Access Enforcement, Activity Monitoring, and Data Loss Prevention

New integrated capability governs what employees access through AI, what they share with it, and what it does with sensitive data, from a single platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, and AI governance, today announced an integrated AI governance solution for employee AI use, combining Data Loss Prevention, Data Access Governance, and Data Activity Monitoring in a single platform purpose-built for organizations where AI adoption is moving faster than security controls.

Employees are using Copilot, ChatGPT, and dozens of embedded AI tools every day. Sensitive files get pasted into AI interfaces. PII flows into tools that were never scoped to handle it. Regulated data reaches AI systems with no audit trail. And because AI adoption happens one employee, one workflow, one tool at a time, it routinely bypasses the security reviews that enterprise software typically receives.

Most organizations have AI adoption. Very few have AI governance. BigID makes it operational.

Three layers of control, one platform

BigID's integrated approach addresses the full surface of employee AI risk simultaneously.

AI-Aware DLP. Detect and stop sensitive data from being submitted to AI tools and LLM interfaces. Policies are grounded in actual data classification, not keyword matching or filenames.

Detect and stop sensitive data from being submitted to AI tools and LLM interfaces. Policies are grounded in actual data classification, not keyword matching or filenames. DAG for AI-Connected Data. Understand what data feeds your AI systems, who has access to it, and whether that access is appropriate given the data's sensitivity and regulatory classification.

Understand what data feeds your AI systems, who has access to it, and whether that access is appropriate given the data's sensitivity and regulatory classification. Data Access Monitoring for AI Activity. Track data activity triggered by AI tools in real time. Surface anomalous access, unauthorized data movements, and policy violations with full classification context attached.

"Most teams know their employees are using AI. Almost none know what data it is touching," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO & Co-founder at BigID. "BigID gives security teams the visibility and control to govern employee AI use at the data layer, where the exposure actually happens."

Learn More at RSA

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About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, governance, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

SOURCE BigID