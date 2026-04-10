BigID Recognized as a Leader in Independent Evaluation of Sensitive Data Discovery and Classification Solutions as Company Expands AI Security and Governance Platform

Receives Highest Possible Scores in Eleven Criteria, Including Enrichment for Classification, Integrations, Innovation, and Roadmap; Announces Four New AI Security Capabilities at RSA Conference 2026

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, AI governance, and privacy, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sensitive Data Discovery And Classification Solutions, Q2 2026 — an independent evaluation by Forrester Research of the ten most significant vendors in this market.

BigID was one of only three vendors placed in the Leaders category in the evaluation.

Highest Possible Scores in Eleven Criteria

BigID received the highest possible score — a 5 out of 5 — across eleven evaluation criteria spanning current offering and strategy.

In the current offering category: cloud data source coverage, on-premises data source coverage, enrichment for classification, language support, tuning to improve accuracy, integrations, and secure-by-design commitments.

In the strategy category: innovation, roadmap, partner ecosystem, and adoption.

What the Independent Evaluation Found

The evaluation found that BigID's "impressive strengths in discovery across both cloud and on-premises data sources (including mainframe environments), blend of classification techniques and enrichment, superior tuning capabilities, and broad set of integrations enable the platform to cover numerous use cases — from compliance and information governance to AI security and governance."

Forrester also found BigID "engineered for performance and petabyte scale" — with "a solid vision of an autonomous governance engine" with "an excellent innovation strategy and well-defined roadmap of planned enhancements."

Forrester's take: "BigID is a compelling choice for multinationals, large organizations, and government entities with complex data environments and localization requirements."

Extending the Platform into the AI Era

The Forrester recognition coincides with BigID's announcement of four new capabilities at RSA Conference 2026, each extending the company's data security foundation into AI security and governance:

DLP Prism brings AI-powered, context-aware data loss prevention built on BigID's classification and enrichment layer. AskBigID™ GPT delivers natural language access to an organization's full data security posture. Agentic Access Governance provides visibility and control over what AI agents can access and act on across the enterprise data estate. Integrated Employee AI Governance addresses the growing challenge of sensitive data flowing through employee AI tool usage.

"Sensitive data discovery has always been the foundation of data security — but in the AI era, it's become the foundation of everything. AI agents don't respect policy boundaries they can't see." said DImitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "Our platform was built to make the invisible visible, at petabyte scale, across every environment an enterprise runs. Being recognized as a Leader — with the top score in current offering among all vendors evaluated — tells us we're building the right thing at exactly the right moment."

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, governance, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives. Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between. BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

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SOURCE BigID