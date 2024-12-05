BigID Extends AWS Capabilities to Accelerate and Strengthen Cloud Data Security Posture & Compliance

New and Enhanced Integrations for RDS, EBS, Neptune, and WorkDocs Speed Up Sensitive Data Security and Compliance

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management, announced expanded integrations with AWS, introducing new capabilities for Amazon RDS, Amazon EBS, Amazon Neptune, and Amazon WorkDocs. These advancements empower organizations to seamlessly discover, classify, secure, and protect sensitive data across AWS environments to help reduce data risks and vulnerabilities.

With enhanced scanning capabilities and streamlined workflows, BigID equips organizations to secure their data and meet compliance requirements across AWS services with speed and precision. The latest integrations enable deeper visibility, actionable insights, and improved data protection, ensuring organizations can operate with confidence in the cloud.

Key Takeaways:

Accelerated Data Discovery Without Disruption: Enhanced scanning capabilities, including dual-scanning for Amazon RDS and direct scanning for Amazon EBS, allow organizations to quickly identify sensitive data without disrupting production systems or workflows.

Streamlined Remediation for Efficient Security Operations: Organizations can validate findings through direct database connections and immediately remediate risks. These targeted actions enhance security while maintaining data integrity within the AWS environment.

Comprehensive Data Lifecycle Management: BigID's connector for Amazon Neptune maps relationships between sensitive data points across AWS services, delivering deeper context for data usage. Additionally, the new connector for Amazon WorkDocs automates the classification of documents, simplifying data governance and supporting privacy initiatives.

Reduce Risk & Simplify Compliance: Native scanning within AWS eliminates risks associated with data movement while streamlining compliance with global privacy regulations, including GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA.

