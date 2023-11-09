BigID introduces industry-first intelligent remediation with context-based recommendations to make better decisions, faster

News provided by

BigID

09 Nov, 2023, 09:45 ET

Elevate data risk management and DSPM with streamlined data remediation including automated prompts and suggestions

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announced the launch of automated, context-based data remediation recommendations, a new capability enabling security teams to make better, more informed decisions to reduce data risks and elevate data security posture management (DSPM).

In a world where data breaches and cyber threats are on the rise, security teams face a constant barrage of alerts and issues across their security stack. BigID enables organizations to simplify and expedite data risk remediation, especially for resource-constrained teams. Organizations are armed with actionable recommendations that help increase security posture, enable security teams to make the right decisions based on the data itself, and mitigate the risk of manual errors and disruptions.

With BigID, customers can:

  • Accelerate Data Risk Reduction: Automatically get immediate, informed guidance when addressing critical data risks to accelerate remediation and reduce the window of vulnerability.
  • Context-aware Guidance: Leverage in-app recommendations on the most optimal course of action based on the context of the data, including sensitivity, location, accessibility, and past actions.
  • Mitigate Disruption: Precisely pinpoint the right steps to reduce data risks promptly, minimizing the guesswork and mitigating human error to prevent disruption and maintain business continuity.

"Context-based remediation recommendation is a game-changer in the world of data security. It equips security teams with intelligent recommendations to swiftly and decisively respond to their biggest data risks," says Tyler Young, BigID's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). "This development reflects BigID's commitment to empowering security teams with the insight they need to elevate their data security and risk posture."

Learn more:

  • Visit bigid.com/blog

About BigID:
BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 For the 3rd consecutive year, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

For more information, visit www.bigid.com.

SOURCE BigID

Also from this source

BigID Lands on Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the Third Consecutive Year

BigID Lands on Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the Third Consecutive Year

BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announced it ranked number 333 on the Deloitte Technology...
BigID Data Intelligence Platform Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

BigID Data Intelligence Platform Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

BigID, a leader in data security, privacy, governance and compliance, today announced that its BigID Data Intelligence Platform is now available on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.