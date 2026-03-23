BigID Launches AskBigID™ GPT: Security AI Simplified

Get Direct Data Answers and Analysis Inside BigID and Through GPT Interfaces Like ChatGPT, MS Copilot, Gemini, Anthropic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 BigID, the leader in data & AI security and compliance is announcing AskBigID™ GPT, a natural language AI interface that gives security and data users direct access to BigID DSPM, DAG, DAM, DLP and AI Features.

Security and data analysts want answers on their data and AI risk and value and don't want to learn another product to get it. With AskBigID GPT, BigID has introduced a category first capability to give non-technical users a simple way to get the visibility and control they need from a GPT like interface.

AskBigID™ changes that. Ask where sensitive data lives. Ask who has access to it. Ask what's over-retained, over-exposed, or out of policy. AskBigID™ understands the question, finds the data, and returns an answer. Not a dashboard to interpret. Not a report to wait for. An answer.

"The fastest path from risk to resolution is a conversation," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and Co-founder at BigID. "AskBigID™ gives security teams that speed, with the governance and accuracy that enterprise data requires."

What's Working Behind Every Answer

AskBigID™ isn't just an MCP integration. It requires and leverages BigID's full product stack stretching from internal catalog, to MCP interface to built-in RBAC to control who in the company can ask what based on their role and identity.

Self-updating Data and AI Asset Inventory. Auto-classified and continuously updated across hundreds of cloud and on-prem sources. Every answer is grounded in current, accurate data, not a snapshot from last quarter. No other DSPM keeps your asset inventory this fresh.

Auto-classified and continuously updated across hundreds of cloud and on-prem sources. Every answer is grounded in current, accurate data, not a snapshot from last quarter. No other DSPM keeps your asset inventory this fresh. Findings and Metadata Store. Every classification result, policy violation, access anomaly, and risk signal is indexed and available for AI retrieval. AskBigID™ surfaces findings in context, not in isolation, not from stale exports.

Every classification result, policy violation, access anomaly, and risk signal is indexed and available for AI retrieval. AskBigID™ surfaces findings in context, not in isolation, not from stale exports. Client API / MCP Interface. AskBigID™ exposes BigID's full capability set through a structured API and MCP layer, enabling GPT and Agentic access to key data and functionality / tools like data inventory, golden record, activity history, key reports and more.

AskBigID™ exposes BigID's full capability set through a structured API and MCP layer, enabling GPT and Agentic access to key data and functionality / tools like data inventory, golden record, activity history, key reports and more. Governed RBAC at Every Layer. Role-based access controls determine what each user, whether analyst, compliance officer, or CISO, is authorized to ask and see, enforced consistently across every AI platform. Asking a question through ChatGPT or Copilot doesn't bypass the controls you set in BigID. Every user, on every platform, only accesses what they're authorized to see.

Role-based access controls determine what each user, whether analyst, compliance officer, or CISO, is authorized to ask and see, enforced consistently across every AI platform. Asking a question through ChatGPT or Copilot doesn't bypass the controls you set in BigID. Every user, on every platform, only accesses what they're authorized to see. AI Governance Built In. AI governance is built into the workflow. Only data approved through your policies is made available for use, helping models stay aligned with organizational requirements. AskBigID™ provides oversight and control so your AI interacts only with the data you authorize.

AI governance is built into the workflow. Only data approved through your policies is made available for use, helping models stay aligned with organizational requirements. AskBigID™ provides oversight and control so your AI interacts only with the data you authorize. Secure GPT Interface: RBAC restricted access to MS Copilot, Anthropic, Gemini, and OpenAI.

The BigID Difference

The single pane of glass has always been the goal, but most tools offer a view, not an answer. AskBigID™ GPT delivers both: the breadth of BigID's discovery and classification across the entire data estate, with the conversational intelligence to make it immediately actionable. AskBigID™ gives security teams the speed, visibility, and control to stay ahead, one conversation at a time.

Learn More at RSA

Visit us at Booth N-4427 : Get live demos and exclusive previews of BigID's latest AI & data security capabilities

: Get live demos and exclusive previews of BigID's latest AI & data security capabilities Book a live demo : Meet with a BigID security expert: https://home.bigid.com/demo-security

: Meet with a BigID security expert: https://home.bigid.com/demo-security Take a self-guided product tour: https://home.bigid.com/custom-data-security-tour

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, governance, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

SOURCE BigID