BigID Launches Standalone Consent Platform to Simplify Website Privacy Compliance in 24 Hours

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leader in data security, privacy, and compliance, today announced the launch of BigID CMP Express, a new standalone cookies and consent management platform built for modern organizations of all sizes: from fast-moving startups to global enterprises. With BigID CMP Express, companies can create and deploy compliant cookie banners in minutes with a 2-minute signup, AI-powered cookie classification, built-in Global Privacy Control (GPC) support, and transparent pricing without vendor lock-in.

"Organizations shouldn't have to choose between costly, overbuilt consent platforms and bare-bones tools that don't keep up with regulations," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "BigID CMP Express is privacy made simple: deploy in hours, not weeks, with a flexible platform that scales as your business grows."

"As an agency managing multiple client websites, BigID CMP has been instrumental in ensuring consistent privacy compliance across all of them. Instead of fighting with various configurations and unreliable plugins, the simple interface and robust features allow us to efficiently manage cookie consent and data privacy regulations, saving us significant time and resources," said Scott Foster, Director of Web Technology at Altitude Marketing. "Their team has been super responsive, and we appreciate the peace of mind that comes with knowing our clients are protected and compliant."

Rethinking Consent Management

Legacy consent management tools have left organizations frustrated with:

Vendor lock-in: forced to stay with one provider just to keep banners running.

forced to stay with one provider just to keep banners running. High costs: paying enterprise pricing for basic cookie compliance.

paying enterprise pricing for basic cookie compliance. Clunky interfaces: complex, overbuilt tools that slow down smaller teams.

complex, overbuilt tools that slow down smaller teams. Poor support: slow response times, unpredictable roadmaps.

BigID CMP Express changes the game by delivering:

Fastest path to compliance: 2-minute signup; deploy banners in under 24 hours.

2-minute signup; deploy banners in under 24 hours. AI-powered classification: automated classification of 100% of cookies and trackers.

automated classification of 100% of cookies and trackers. Seamless migration: switch from legacy CMP Express in 30 minutes with no downtime.

switch from legacy CMP Express in 30 minutes with no downtime. Transparent pricing: flexible tiers, pay by credit card, no contracts or lock-in.

flexible tiers, pay by credit card, no contracts or lock-in. Enterprise-ready scale: performance across multiple sites, with a direct upgrade path to BigID's full Enterprise Suite for advanced privacy, governance, and AI security.

Key Benefits for Every Business

Compliance without complexity: Prebuilt templates and guided onboarding mean any web owner - from e-commerce directors to web developers - can be compliant fast.

Prebuilt templates and guided onboarding mean any web owner - from e-commerce directors to web developers - can be compliant fast. Conversion-friendly design: Modern, customizable banners that respect user trust without hurting site performance or UX.

Modern, customizable banners that respect user trust without hurting site performance or UX. Future-proof platform: As organizations grow, they can upgrade to BigID's full enterprise capabilities to unlock broader privacy, governance, and AI security capabilities.

Availability

BigID CMP Express is available immediately as a standalone, self-service platform with a free trial option. Customers can create an account, scan their site, and deploy banners in under 24 hours.

To learn more and start a free trial, visit https://home.bigid.com/cookie-consent-demo .

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

