BigID Named a Leader and in Privacy Management Software by Independent Research Firm

BigID recognized with the highest score possible in 19 criteria and received above average customer feedback in the evaluation

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q4 2025 evaluation. BigID also received above average customer feedback in the evaluation.

According to the report, "BigID is the ideal partner for companies that want to shift privacy operations from manual oversight to intelligent, scalable execution with accurate data visibility and strong data controls." The report reveals that:

BigID received the highest score possible in 19 criteria, including Personal Data Discovery, Personal Data Classification, AI Third-Party Risk Assessment, Breadth of Software, and more.

in 19 criteria, including Personal Data Discovery, Personal Data Classification, AI Third-Party Risk Assessment, Breadth of Software, and more. BigID received above average customer feedback, where "customers praise the consistent high level of expertise, the continuous support, and attention to detail. "

The report states that "BigID offers best-in-class capabilities in personal data discovery, dynamic privacy risk assessment, and AI risk assessment, setting it apart." It also notes that "Native controls on data, including datasets for AI use cases, are unmatched."

Organizations use BigID to discover and classify personal data at scale, assess privacy and AI risk continuously, enforce data controls automatically, and prepare for the next wave of regulatory and AI-driven requirements across their entire data ecosystem.

"In this moment, organizations need clear visibility into their data, strong controls that scale, and the ability to prepare for AI safely," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "We believe this recognition reflects our focus on intelligent automation, and real outcomes for customers who want to put privacy and security at the core of how they operate."

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

