BigID Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the Fifth Consecutive Year

BigID is the first and only DSPM to achieve five straight years of ranking among North America's fastest-growing companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, announced that it has once again been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. This marks the company's fifth consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America.

This streak is unmatched in data security.

BigID delivered the highest consecutive growth of any DSPM vendor to date in the Deloitte Fast 500.

BigID became the first and only DSPM platform to achieve three consecutive years.

Then four.

And now five.

"Five straight years on the Fast 500 shows that BigID is not chasing trends. We are building the foundation for how enterprises secure and govern AI and data at scale," said Dimitri Sirota, co-founder and CEO of BigID. "Customers are facing rising AI and data risk. They want more than visibility. They want clarity, actionability, and real outcomes. They want a platform that actually solves it. That is why they choose BigID."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

BigID's momentum is driven by continuous innovation. In 2025 alone, the company introduced AI SPM, Shadow AI Discovery, launched AI-safe Data Cleansing, expanded protections for vector databases, and delivered new capabilities for data security posture, AI governance, and privacy automation. Each milestone reflects BigID's commitment to solving real challenges for modern enterprises.

Together these achievements reinforce BigID's position as the most awarded and consistently validated platform in the data security landscape.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for five consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for five consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

