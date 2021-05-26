BigID Partners with Databricks to Automate Data Discovery and Intelligence for Analytics and AI

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading data intelligence and management platform for privacy, protection, and perspective, today announced their partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, to drive business value by bringing transformative data discovery and context for analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). Together, BigID and Databricks enable organizations to unleash the value of their enterprise data in the cloud. BigID enables customers to find and identify their sensitive and critical data in Delta Lake on Databricks and take action on it for security, privacy, and governance.

Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across all their data, at speed, and at scale. As a result of the partnership, enterprises get more value from their data in Databricks Delta Lake: customers can add context to enable fast and accurate analytics, achieve compliance, and proactively protect data with BigID.

Databricks Lakehouse Platform helps organizations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning and analytics within a single collaborative platform.

"We want customers to have the peace of mind that their sensitive data is always protected and in compliance," said Pankaj Dugar, VP of Product Partnerships at Databricks. "BigID helps customers easily discover and add context to data in Databricks Lakehouse Platform to streamline data-driven initiatives for sensitive data across all data types."

"Organizations need to be able to manage and protect the explosion of data in the cloud, contend with the evolving regulatory landscape, and proactively protect their most valuable data," said Julia Fare, SVP of Alliances & Channels at BigID "We're delighted to partner with Databricks to bring customers visibility and control to their data on Databricks Lakehouse platform and beyond - and enable privacy, security, and governance on all of their data, everywhere."

Learn More:

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at http://bigid.com.

SOURCE BigID

Related Links

http://bigid.com

