BigID Pioneers Breakthrough Patent for Identity-Aware AI to Classify and Correlate Identity Data in Privacy and Security

News provided by

BigID

16 Jan, 2024, 09:10 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the category-leading data security and compliance vendor for the cloud and hybrid cloud, has received a first of its kind patent for the application of AI in finding both direct (PII) and indirect (PI) personal information across all data at cloud-scale with the US patent "Machine Learning System and Methods for Determining Confidence Levels of Personal Information Findings".

The identity intelligence patent covers the discovery and classification of both unique and contextual information in structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data and the automatic correlation of personal data to an individual or privacy data subject. Applications of the AI-enabled identity intelligence patent in data security, compliance, privacy, and governance include:

  • Automate GDPR / CPRA data subject access and deletion responses in privacy
  • Detect data sovereignty / X-border violations based on a subject's residency
  • Determine what and whose data was impacted post-breach for security
  • Perform accurate exact value matching at scale for billions of PII elements
  • Resolve discrepancies in identity profiles
  • Accurately measure data risk posture in DSPM from critical PII and compound PI
  • Generate a virtual master identity record from distributed identity data fragments
  • De-identify genAI training data from both PII and combinations of PI
  • Flag potential bias in unstructured training data for genAI

The patented BigID identity intelligence technology is fully incorporated across the BigID product portfolio and has been deployed in full production across 100+ F500 enterprises.

"Knowing your identity data at scale has never been more important for enabling data security in AI, automating privacy operations like DSARs and facilitating data security functions like DSPM, Data Access Governance and breach response," explained Nimrod Vax, BigID head of product and cofounder. "BigID pioneered using AI for discovering, classifying, and contextualizing data for applications in security, compliance, and privacy. This latest patent continues our commitment to lead the industry in innovation for data intelligence for security, privacy, compliance, and AI."

  • To schedule a demo contact BigID.com

About BigID:
BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the 3rd consecutive year, the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the 3rd consecutive year, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

SOURCE BigID

Also from this source

BigID Named A Leader in Privacy Management Software by Independent Research Firm

BigID Named A Leader in Privacy Management Software by Independent Research Firm

BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announced that Forrester Research named BigID as a leader...
BigID introduces industry-first intelligent remediation with context-based recommendations to make better decisions, faster

BigID introduces industry-first intelligent remediation with context-based recommendations to make better decisions, faster

BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announced the launch of automated, context-based data...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.