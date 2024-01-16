BigID Pioneers Breakthrough Patent for Identity-Aware AI to Classify and Correlate Identity Data in Privacy and Security

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the category-leading data security and compliance vendor for the cloud and hybrid cloud, has received a first of its kind patent for the application of AI in finding both direct (PII) and indirect (PI) personal information across all data at cloud-scale with the US patent "Machine Learning System and Methods for Determining Confidence Levels of Personal Information Findings".

The identity intelligence patent covers the discovery and classification of both unique and contextual information in structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data and the automatic correlation of personal data to an individual or privacy data subject. Applications of the AI-enabled identity intelligence patent in data security, compliance, privacy, and governance include:

Automate GDPR / CPRA data subject access and deletion responses in privacy

Detect data sovereignty / X-border violations based on a subject's residency

Determine what and whose data was impacted post-breach for security

Perform accurate exact value matching at scale for billions of PII elements

Resolve discrepancies in identity profiles

Accurately measure data risk posture in DSPM from critical PII and compound PI

Generate a virtual master identity record from distributed identity data fragments

De-identify genAI training data from both PII and combinations of PI

Flag potential bias in unstructured training data for genAI

The patented BigID identity intelligence technology is fully incorporated across the BigID product portfolio and has been deployed in full production across 100+ F500 enterprises.

"Knowing your identity data at scale has never been more important for enabling data security in AI, automating privacy operations like DSARs and facilitating data security functions like DSPM, Data Access Governance and breach response," explained Nimrod Vax, BigID head of product and cofounder. "BigID pioneered using AI for discovering, classifying, and contextualizing data for applications in security, compliance, and privacy. This latest patent continues our commitment to lead the industry in innovation for data intelligence for security, privacy, compliance, and AI."

About BigID:

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the 3rd consecutive year, the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the 3rd consecutive year, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

