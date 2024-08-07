BigID Pioneers DSPM into AI with Industry-First AI Data and Access Risk Management

Leading the Charge in Data Security Posture Management with AI Risk Alerting and Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI Management, today announced a groundbreaking advancement in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM): the first-ever capability to alert and manage AI data and access risks. This revolutionary enhancement allows BigID customers to proactively identify and mitigate potential security risks associated with AI assets and public Large Language Models (LLMs).

BigID's latest innovation equips organizations with the ability to receive automated DSPM alerts for a wide range of AI-related risks, including API keys for public LLMs and sensitive data exposure from popular AI models such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Hugging Face, Azure AI, Gemini, and Vertex AI. This comprehensive alerting system significantly enhances the security posture of enterprises by addressing critical vulnerabilities in AI environments.

"With the rapid adoption of AI technologies, the need for robust security measures has never been more pressing," said Tyler Young, CISO at BigID. "Our new AI risk alerting and management capabilities provide organizations with unparalleled visibility and control, ensuring they can securely leverage AI innovations while safeguarding sensitive information."

Key features of BigID's expanded DSPM capabilities include:

Automated Risk Alerts for AI Assets: BigID now offers automated alerts for potential risks associated with AI models, datasets, and vectors containing sensitive information. This proactive approach helps organizations identify and remediate security issues before they can be exploited. Automatically Identify Shadow AI Data: With these new capabilities, customers can automatically identify shadow AI data, high risk data like secrets, keys, and APIs in LLMs and vector DBs, sensitive and personal data used to train AI models, and mitigate AI risk. Comprehensive Coverage: BigID's alerting system extends to API keys, secrets, and tokens from leading AI models, including those from OpenAI, Anthropic, Hugging Face, Azure AI, Gemini, and Vertex AI. This extensive coverage helps ensure that all critical AI assets are monitored for potential risks. Enterprise-Wide Visibility and Control: BigID provides unparalleled visibility across the entire enterprise data landscape, including AI assets, VectorDBs, files utilizing AI code, and files used to train AI models. This holistic approach enables organizations' mission to achieve comprehensive AI security and compliance.

This innovative expansion of BigID's DSPM capabilities empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of AI security with confidence. By automating risk alerts and offering actionable remediation steps, BigID ensures that enterprises can harness the full potential of AI technologies while maintaining robust security measures.

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the third consecutive year, one of CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year.

