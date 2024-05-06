BigID Pioneers End-to-End Security & Risk Management Natively for AI Data

New capabilities provide complete visibility and assessments into AI model data, access, and associated risks that operates natively within the modern AI frameworks

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the pioneer in AI-augmented data security, compliance, and privacy for modern cloud-first enterprises, today announced end-to-end security and risk management of AI data. BigID's AI model risk management and assessments empower organizations to gain complete data visibility and control over their AI models, ensuring responsible and compliant development, deployment and data hygiene.

By providing a centralized platform for AI security and risk management, BigID empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of AI while ensuring responsible and secure practices. This end-to-end approach paves the way for a future of trustworthy and ethical AI innovation.

BigID's new capabilities deliver a range of significant benefits for organizations:

Advanced Visibility into AI Workflows: Discover and catalog all AI models and the data they utilize, providing a holistic view of AI adoption and usage to eliminate blind spots and drive decision-making.

Discover and catalog all AI models and the data they utilize, providing a holistic view of AI adoption and usage to eliminate blind spots and drive decision-making. Proactive AI Risk Management: Identify potential risks associated with sensitive data usage within AI models. Go beyond discovery to proactively remediate issues like data bias or privacy violations through data cleansing and remediation actions.

Identify potential risks associated with sensitive data usage within AI models. Go beyond discovery to proactively remediate issues like data bias or privacy violations through data cleansing and remediation actions. Streamlined Compliance Reporting: Automatically generate comprehensive AI model risk and compliance assessment reports, streamlining the validation process for regulatory adherence, and reducing operational overhead.

Automatically generate comprehensive AI model risk and compliance assessment reports, streamlining the validation process for regulatory adherence, and reducing operational overhead. Securing RAG and Vector databases: BigID discovers sensitive data in the AI data pipeline or embedding stored in vector DBs in order to protect against data exfiltration and reduce insider risks caused by sensitive data exposure

BigID discovers sensitive data in the AI data pipeline or embedding stored in vector DBs in order to protect against data exfiltration and reduce insider risks caused by sensitive data exposure Protecting AI Prompt: BigID integrates seamlessly with AI frameworks to intercept and clean sensitive data sent to AI prompts by AI applications.

BigID integrates seamlessly with AI frameworks to intercept and clean sensitive data sent to AI prompts by AI applications. Strengthen AI Data Security: BigID integrates seamlessly with the existing security ecosystem, helping to ensure consistent and effective data security and risk management across AI initiatives.

"As AI becomes increasingly prevalent across industries, organizations face critical challenges in managing the security and ethical implications of these models," said Nimrod Vax, Head of Product and Co-Founder of BigID. "BigID's innovative approach provides a single, unified platform to discover, assess, and remediate risks associated with AI data usage. This empowers organizations to build trust in their AI models and accelerate innovation with confidence."

