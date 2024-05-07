BigID Sets New Standard for AI Security: Prepare, Govern, and Control Data Across Microsoft Copilot

New capabilities empower organizations to better classify, label, curate, catalog, and cleanse AI training data for strengthening native security controls across Microsoft Copilot

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the pioneer in AI-augmented data security, compliance, and privacy for modern cloud-first enterprises, today announced new capabilities empowering organizations to scan for, classify, label, curate, catalog, and cleanse training data to help Microsoft CoPilot effectively enforce security guardrails.

Through this capability, organizations achieve unprecedented visibility into sensitive information, even within encrypted and unstructured data sets, to develop more secure and trustworthy AI models including Microsoft Copilot and beyond. Organizations can implement AI usage policies to identify data exposure risks and enable remediation actions to accurately label data and revoke access permissions to strengthen Copilot security controls.

BigID's strategic technology alliance with Microsoft Purview and Copilot unlocks several key benefits for organizations, including:

Fuel Better AI Models : Uncover previously hidden sensitive data within encrypted files for comprehensive data preparation. This meticulous cleansing process ensures high-quality training data for Copilot, resulting in superior AI models with improved accuracy and reliability.

: Uncover previously hidden sensitive data within encrypted files for comprehensive data preparation. This meticulous cleansing process ensures high-quality training data for Copilot, resulting in superior AI models with improved accuracy and reliability. Improve AI Security Posture : Leverage BigID's AI-powered classification for precise and standardized classification and labeling across Purview. This empowers organizations to implement robust security policies and access controls, significantly strengthening the overall security posture of their Copilot AI initiatives and beyond.

: Leverage BigID's AI-powered classification for precise and standardized classification and labeling across Purview. This empowers organizations to implement robust security policies and access controls, significantly strengthening the overall security posture of their Copilot AI initiatives and beyond. Streamline AI Compliance Management: BigID enables organizations to efficiently find, map, and manage sensitive personal data across Microsoft. Personal data discovery and mapping simplifies compliance with data privacy regulations and fosters responsible AI development practices.

BigID's ability to scan, classify, and label all types of data, including encrypted data, offers a significant leap forward for organizations seeking to unlock the full potential of AI while ensuring responsible and secure data usage.

"As organizations increasingly leverage AI, ensuring responsible development and deployment is paramount," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "BigID's enhanced capabilities with Microsoft Purview empower organizations to gain a holistic view of their data landscape, including sensitive information hidden within encrypted files. This enables the curation and cleansing of training data sets for Microsoft Copilot, leading to more robust and bias-free AI models."

