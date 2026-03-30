BigID Unifies Privacy Management Across People Data and AI -- From Preference Portals to Deletion, in One Platform

As privacy obligations expand from employees to AI systems, BigID delivers the first platform to govern personal data and AI use together — end to end

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data and AI privacy, security, and compliance, today announced Unified Privacy Management for People Data and AI: in a single platform that connects personal data discovery, data rights automation, consent enforcement, and AI privacy governance across the entire enterprise data landscape — replacing the disconnected tools that make privacy programs look operational on paper but impossible to prove under audit.

What is unified privacy management for people data and AI?

Unified privacy management is the practice of governing personal data and AI use from a single platform — automating discovery, data rights, consent, and AI-specific privacy controls together, rather than managing them as separate tools and processes. BigID is the first platform to deliver this end to end: automatically finding and classifying personal data across hundreds of structured, unstructured, cloud, SaaS, and on-prem sources; correlating that data back to the individual; and enforcing rights, consent, and AI governance from one unified interface.

Most enterprises currently manage privacy across three to five disconnected systems. DSRs live in one platform. Consent lives in another. AI assessments happen in spreadsheets. None of them connect to the actual data. The result is a privacy program that generates reports but can't validate them — and can't prove compliance when a regulator asks.

BigID eliminates that gap. Every workflow is grounded in live, AI-powered data discovery across 100+ languages, 1,000s of pre-trained classifiers, and hundreds of data sources. When data changes, the program adapts. When a regulation changes, controls update. When an auditor asks for evidence, it's already there.

What does BigID's unified privacy platform do?

BigID's patented identity correlation maps personal data back to the individual — not just by field name, but by context and relationship across siloed systems. That means access requests return the right data. Deletion requests delete it everywhere, including from AI training datasets and vector databases. And every action is validated, logged, and audit-ready before a regulator ever asks.

With BigID, organizations can:

Automate data subject access and deletion workflows end to end — with built-in verification, validation, and fulfillment tracking across 100+ regulations including GDPR, CPRA, LGPD, and POPIA

Customize and enable preferences portals for customers, employees, and more to comply with global regulations and right to be forgotten requests

Run AI-focused Privacy Impact Assessments (PIAs/DPIAs) with automated evidence gathering, dynamic templates, and intelligent risk mapping aligned to the EU AI Act and NIST AI RMF

Monitor data residency and cross-border transfer compliance continuously — without manual reviews

Why does unified privacy management matter now?

Compliance and privacy regulations are multiplying faster than teams can track them. The EU AI Act, GDPR's right to erasure under Article 17, CPRA, and a growing body of regional AI-specific frameworks now require organizations to govern not just what data they hold — but how AI uses it, who can access it, and how fast it can be removed on request.

Most privacy platforms weren't built for this. They were built for ticketing and reporting — designed when data lived in databases, not models. BigID was built for data first. That architectural difference is what makes every privacy workflow it automates defensible, not just documented.

"Privacy used to be about policy. Now it has to be about data," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and Co-founder at BigID. "BigID is the only platform that connects personal data discovery, AI governance, and rights automation in one place — so privacy teams can prove their program works, not just report on it."

Learn More at IAPP GPS

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About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, governance, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives. Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between. BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

SOURCE BigID