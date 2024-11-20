BigID Redefines Privacy Operations with AI Automation

New Capabilities Expand BigID's Suite of Data Dynamic, Identity-Aware Privacy Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management, is revolutionizing how organizations address privacy and compliance risks with its latest advancements in data driven, identity aware and AI augmented privacy modules to address privacy operations at scale with minimal manual labor.

The new BigID privacy modules add to BigID's industry leadership in delivering AI powered data subject access and deletion rights. With the new modules, BigID delivers a complete suite of privacy operations modules that break with traditional process and people tools to deliver a fully automated privacy suite that adapts to changes in underlying data and data subject identities with AI enhanced process automation.

New capabilities include:

Adaptive Business-level Data Maps : Automatically map and adapt business level data assets based on dynamically discovered data, PII and PI

: Automatically map and adapt business level data assets based on dynamically discovered data, PII and PI Intelligent Regulatory Risk Register: Centrally document and track regulatory risks with remediation execution and tracking.

Centrally document and track regulatory risks with remediation execution and tracking. Privacy Posture Management : Track data compliance with over 100+ OOTB privacy regulations.

: Track data compliance with over 100+ OOTB privacy regulations. Dynamic Risk Matrix : Monitor your privacy risk based on impact vs probability.

: Monitor your privacy risk based on impact vs probability. Cookies and Consent : Enterprise ready cookies and consent for privacy and AI.

: Enterprise ready cookies and consent for privacy and AI. Vendor Management: Fully integrated vendor view to track privacy and compliance risk by vendor.

Fully integrated vendor view to track privacy and compliance risk by vendor. Privacy and AI Risk Assessments : Fully reimagined PIA and AIIA risk assessment functionality for documenting and remediating risk from privacy and AI initiatives fully data driven and identity aware, enriched with smart AI recommendations.

: Fully reimagined PIA and AIIA risk assessment functionality for documenting and remediating risk from privacy and AI initiatives fully data driven and identity aware, enriched with smart AI recommendations. Data Minimization: Next gen detection of candidate data for minimization, secure workflow for tasking actions, and comprehensive deletion to reduce the attack surface across structured and unstructured data

These additions and enhancements build on BigID's existing leadership in key privacy technologies including:

Data discovery for both unique PII and contextual PI

Patented correlation of identity data to a data subjects

Customizable end-to-end Data Subject Access and Data Subject Deletion automation

Records of Processing Activity functionality

Multi-lingual Privacy Preference Management Portal for Consumers and Employees

Data Retention and Disposition

What This Means for Enterprises:

With new data powered, identity aware and AI augmented privacy capabilities, BigID expands the suite of solutions it can deliver to its privacy, security and data customers.

"BigID is transforming privacy automation for the modern enterprise," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and Co-Founder of BigID. "We help enable organizations to not only meet compliance standards but to stay ahead of evolving regulations and AI challenges with scalable, actionable solutions."

With BigID, organizations can future-proof their privacy programs, protect sensitive data, and streamline compliance – all while fostering trust and transparency in a data-driven world.

To learn more:

See BigID in action on November 21 and 22 at the IAPP Data Protection Congress in Brussels .

and 22 at the IAPP Data Protection Congress in . Visit BigID to schedule a demo at https://home.bigid.com/demo-privacy

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the third consecutive year, one of CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

