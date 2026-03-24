BigID Reimagines DLP for the AI Era with DSPM-Augmented Data Loss Prevention

As DLP alert noise reaches a breaking point, BigID introduces a continuous, data-driven approach to validating risk, eliminating false positives, and improving DLP accuracy over time

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data and AI security and compliance, today announced DSPM-Augmented DLP, a new approach to data loss prevention that uses live data intelligence to define, validate, and continuously improve DLP policy across the enterprise.

Traditional DLPs rely on non AI data classification and lack auto correction or accuracy self-tuning. They generate high false positives and provide no path to correction or remediation.

BigID solves the underlying problem by continuously examining alerts against its AI powered data classification and AI powered accuracy supervision to detect false positives and recommend DLP policy based on contextual signals to prioritize alerts.

A data-first alternative to legacy DLP

BigID enriches every alert with the AI powered data context and accuracy supervision to score alerts and recommend policy and classifier improvements.

BigID also validates alerts against its AI-powered DSPM data findings to confirm genuine risk and eliminate false positives. And every alert becomes an operational signal, surfacing the context that guides investigation and sharpens policy over time.

Why It Matters

DLP has always had an accuracy problem. Rules written without data context generate noise — and noise trains teams to ignore alerts. BigID closes that loop: discovery informs policy, policy informs enforcement, and enforcement improves over time.

"Most DLP tools are enforcing policies written without any real understanding of the data behind them," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and Co-founder at BigID. "BigID brings the AI powered data intelligence that turns DLP from a noise generator into a policy engine that actually improves over time."

Learn More at RSA

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About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, governance, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

SOURCE BigID