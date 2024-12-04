BigID Unveils Compliance Dashboard to Streamline Compliance Management and Strengthen Security Posture

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI data Management, today announced the launch of its Compliance Dashboard, designed to streamline compliance monitoring, management, and remediation across multiple frameworks and environments. This enables organizations to proactively monitor, assess, and remediate gaps in compliance controls across NIST, PCI DSS, CIS, OWASP, DSMM, and SAIF frameworks from a single, unified interface.

As regulatory frameworks multiply and grow in complexity, organizations face increasing pressure to demonstrate compliance and manage risk effectively. Unlike traditional compliance tools that offer fragmented views and limited remediation capabilities, BigID's Compliance Dashboard provides a unified, up-to-date view of compliance posture across data sources – whether cloud, on-premises, structured, and unstructured. With automated control assessments, risk-based prioritization, actionable remediation workflows, and tailored reporting, the Compliance Dashboard reduces the burden on security teams while setting a new standard for managing compliance effectively and efficiently.

Key Takeaways:

Gain a unified view of compliance posture across frameworks such as NIST, PCI DSS, OWASP, and CIS, simplifying oversight and prioritization. Automated Controls Assessment: Monitor and automatically assess controls, with prioritized alerts for failed controls.

Monitor and automatically assess controls, with prioritized alerts for failed controls. Monitoring and Alerts: Track compliance trends, receive customizable alerts and ensure proactive issue resolution with automated workflows.

Track compliance trends, receive customizable alerts and ensure proactive issue resolution with automated workflows. Actionable Insights for Remediation: Identify failed controls, link them to specific risks, and access prioritized recommendations to address compliance gaps quickly and effectively.

Identify failed controls, link them to specific risks, and access prioritized recommendations to address compliance gaps quickly and effectively. Customizable Reporting: Export compliance reports tailored to specific frameworks or audiences, streamlining audit preparation and stakeholder communication.

Export compliance reports tailored to specific frameworks or audiences, streamlining audit preparation and stakeholder communication. Enterprise-Scale Performance: Support large-scale compliance management with integration across cloud and on-prem environments, grouped data source management, and cross-framework mapping.

"Organizations today need more than compliance visibility—they need actionable insights and seamless remediation capabilities to navigate the complexities of modern regulatory frameworks," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "The Compliance Dashboard provides a transformative way for security teams to help meet compliance requirements and actively improve their security posture, reduce risks, and accelerate compliance processes."

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2024 Deloitte 500 for the fourth consecutive year, one of CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

