BigID Unveils Industry-First AI as a Copilot to Navigate and Adapt to the World of Generative AI

BigID

08 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

Revolutionary AI Empowers Organizations to Leverage the Latest Tech to Take Control of Their Data, Reduce Security Risks, & Accelerate Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announced native AI support to copilot organizations' innovation and adoption of generative AI: revolutionizing data management and security. With BigID's AI, organizations can now achieve better data visibility, clarity, and organization to accelerate their ability to improve their data security posture, wherever their data lives.

To effectively safeguard critical data, security teams need comprehensive visibility and understanding of their data assets, relying on an updated and comprehensive data inventory. Legacy tools leave organizations with fragmented perspectives, lacking the context needed to identify data requiring protection.

BigID accelerates organizations of all sizes to get the most out of AI - and adapt & innovate while they're doing it.

Benefits at a Glance:

  • Get Better Data Clarity: Automatically assign easy-to-understand names and business terms to data tables and columns for better insight into sensitivity and business value.
  • Intelligently Organize Your Data: Quickly group similar types of documents and apply human readable titles and descriptions.
  • Accelerate Risk Reduction: Generate summaries of data security posture management, automate risk assessments, and get recommended actions based on the data itself.
  • Govern large language models (LLMs) securely: Reduce risk of adapting AI by flag, tag, and labelling LLM data as safe for use - ensuring these models aren't being trained on personal, sensitive, regulated, or private information.

"With BigID's AI-driven automation, customers can now effortlessly navigate their data landscape, prioritize security efforts, and gain a level of clarity that was previously unattainable," said Tyler Young, CISO of BigID. "The world of generative AI brings risk and uncertainty around security - BigID makes it easy to innovate and adapt AI - all while decreasing the attack surface."

Learn more:

About BigID:

BigID enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

For more information, visit www.bigid.com.

SOURCE BigID

