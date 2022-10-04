Bigleaf Networks Appoints Greg Davis as CEO

Tech Industry Veteran to Lead Bigleaf's Next Stage of Growth

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks, whose cloud-first SD-WAN solution is trusted by thousands of businesses to ensure their mission critical applications run as intended over any connection, today announced that Greg Davis has joined Bigleaf as Chief Executive Officer. Davis succeeds Joel Mulkey who has served as CEO since founding the company in 2012. Davis has served on Bigleaf Networks' board of directors since 2020.

With a strong track record of building high-performing cultures, great route to market partnerships, and exceptional customer experiences, Davis is ideally qualified to lead the company through its next phase of growth.

Davis was previously COO at HungerRush, where he led the company from concept to becoming a national leader in hospitality software. Prior to HungerRush, Davis spent eight years as Executive Vice President of Sales at Alert Logic, where he grew the company from less than $10 million to over $100 million in revenue.

"I've had the privilege of leading several highly disruptive companies into sustained accelerated growth and innovation. Each looking to unlock the potential of a disruptive solution. Bigleaf is no different," said Davis. "Bigleaf's ability to optimize connectivity to every cloud-based application is precisely what is needed to run today's businesses. I am excited to build on our consistent track record of delivering simplicity, high-quality connectivity, innovation, and excellent support to our customers and partners."

IT organizations, especially those in small to medium size businesses, are stretched thin as they move workloads to cloud environments, secure networks with distributed internet access, securely decommission on-premises or Colo environments, and support a geographically distributed user community. Bigleaf's SD-WAN technology and Cloud Gateway infrastructure serves as an internet and cloud connectivity foundation that can be easily layered onto any existing security or firewall installation without the need for large scale expensive deployments.

"We are excited to welcome Greg. His passion for a world class customer experience, coupled with a demonstrated track record of building high performing, innovative organizations align well with our objective to become a leader in delivering edge-based solutions. He's been an active Board member which will facilitate a smooth transition and the ability to quickly have an impact," said Bruce Chatterley, chair of the board at Bigleaf, in a statement. "Joel conceived of and executed an amazing vision for Bigleaf that has created exciting growth and has made a huge impact by solving real world problems for thousands of businesses. We are grateful for Joel's contributions and what was accomplished under his leadership. We look forward to his continued impact on Bigleaf as a member of our Board of Directors."

"It has been a great privilege to lead Bigleaf and be a part of this amazing company for the last ten years. Our team has accomplished amazing work to date, and I believe Greg is an excellent choice to lead the Company through its next phase. He is a seasoned leader with deep experience in scaling technology businesses and has a strong understanding of our market, customers, and partners. Most importantly, I think he'll keep important aspects of our culture, while also driving excellence in new ways that will be critical to our success at the next levels of scale," said Mulkey.

To learn more about Greg Davis's appointment as CEO, please read our blog post.

About Bigleaf Networks

Bigleaf is a new kind of networking foundation that combines proven SD-WAN technologies with groundbreaking artificial intelligence software. It automatically classifies and prioritizes application traffic, and steers it around internet issues, all without the need for policies. With Bigleaf, IT leaders can finally deliver reliable internet connectivity for any cloud and internet-based technology, over any ISP. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America and Europe.

Contact: Amy Chan

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bigleaf Networks