Bigleaf Networks Receives The 2023 Smart City Sentinel Smart City Product of the Year Award

Bigleaf Networks' optimization solution is celebrated for exceptional innovation.

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks , a leading provider of network optimization solutions, today announced it has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Smart City Product of the Year Award by The Smart City Sentinel and IoT Evolution World. This accolade recognizes Bigleaf Networks's optimization solution as the ultimate solution for seamless connectivity and optimal performance for cloud network infrastructure.

"The solutions selected for the Smart City Product of the Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Bigleaf Networks for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of The Smart City Sentinel Smart City.

At the heart of Bigleaf Networks' success is its commitment to designing a solution that eliminates the need for manual configuration and troubleshooting, saving valuable time and resources. The company's innovation in a product that leverages the power of SD-WAN technology alongside intelligent software is a testament to how perfectly it would integrate into smart cities.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized for our work in the smart city domain. This award is indicative of our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of IoT technology. We remain committed to forging the future of internet connectivity, ensuring that it is effective, sustainable, and beneficial for all," said David Idle, Bigleaf Networks' Chief Product Officer.

With franchises and remote work continuing to grow and cities constantly evolving, the need for advanced, integrated, and sustainable solutions is more pressing than ever. This award reflects Bigleaf Networks' continued commitment to creating innovative solutions that make a difference.

About Bigleaf:

Bigleaf Networks provides internet connectivity without complexity, making it easy for IT pros and their organizations to conduct business on the internet with confidence. Bigleaf's unique network optimization solution adapts traffic to circuit conditions in real-time to preserve application performance and optimize user productivity despite circuit degradations or outages. The Bigleaf solution integrates seamlessly with established firewalls, ISPs, and applications, takes only minutes to install, and works unattended to provide immediate relief and value. Founded in 2012 in Portland, Oregon, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed and provides service across North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.bigleaf.net .

