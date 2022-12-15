Bigleaf Networks Appoints Lori Stout as Chief Marketing Officer

Tech industry professional to guide go-to-market strategy

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks, an internet experience and optimization provider, whose cloud-first SD-WAN solution enables mission-critical applications for thousands of businesses, today announced that Lori Stout has joined Bigleaf as Chief Marketing Officer.

Stout previously led marketing at Punchh, the leading digital loyalty platform for restaurants and retailers. As a result of rapid growth and accelerated brand equity, Punchh was acquired in 2021 for $500M by PAR Technology, at which time Stout went on to lead marketing for the PAR portfolio of solutions. Prior to her tenure at Punchh and PAR, Stout led high-performing marketing teams for several customer experience and unified communications organizations, including Talkdesk and Vonage.

"As Bigleaf moves into this exciting stage of growth, I look forward to working with our expanding network of partners and end-users to create a faster, simpler, and more reliable experience for the countless organizations that depend on the internet to operate every day," said Stout. "In today's always-on world, our customers don't have time to worry about internet performance and they certainly can't afford for that performance to be sub-par. I am honored to work with the innovative and customer-first teams at Bigleaf to elevate the value that an optimized internet experience brings to our end-users."

With a continued shift to online operations, IT organizations are managing more endpoints, networks and connected applications than ever before. They don't have time for unplanned distractions or costly outages. Bigleaf's SD-WAN technology and Cloud Gateway infrastructure serve as an internet and cloud connectivity foundation that can easily layer onto any existing security or firewall installation without the need for expensive and complex deployments.

"We are excited to welcome Lori to Bigleaf. Having spent the entirety of her career in customer experience-focused tech organizations, she brings a user-first lens to how Bigleaf will solve unique business problems and help our customers succeed," said Greg Davis, CEO of Bigleaf. "Lori is a valuable addition to Bigleaf as we continue to grow our customer base, our partner network, and a world-class team culture."



Bigleaf is a new kind of networking foundation that combines proven SD-WAN technologies with innovative, intelligent software. It automatically classifies and prioritizes application traffic, and steers it around internet issues, all without the need for policies. With Bigleaf, IT leaders can finally deliver reliable internet connectivity for any cloud and internet-based technology, over any ISP. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America and Europe.

