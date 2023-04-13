Bigleaf Networks Awarded Six Top Honors as SD-WAN Leader by G2

Network optimization provider recognized for exceptional customer service and user-friendly products.

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks , a leading provider of network optimization solutions, recently announced it has been recognized as a leader in the SD-WAN category by G2 , a renowned software marketplace. In its Spring 2023 Report, published on March 30, G2 honored Bigleaf with six awards based on feedback from verified customers and partners. Bigleaf received top ratings among SD-WAN providers, earning it a spot in the Leaders Quadrant of the G2 Grid with an average star rating of 4.6 out of 5.

This recognition from G2 is a testament to Bigleaf's commitment to providing exceptional service and solutions to its customers and partners. The six awards that Bigleaf received are Best Relationship, Easiest to Use, Best Usability, Best Meets Requirements, Fastest Implementation, and ranked #1 overall as the SD-WAN Leader.

Bigleaf's customers and partners expressed their satisfaction by giving the company high ratings for Quality of Support and Ease of Setup. Bigleaf's scores for those attributes were significantly higher than the average for SD-WAN providers.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Lori Stout, Chief Marketing Officer at Bigleaf, expressed her pride in the company's G2 awards, saying, "We're honored to be recognized by G2 as a technology leader, and proud that we're able to help our customers to achieve success in their business-critical, internet-dependent applications and operations."

Bigleaf's mission is to make it easy for IT professionals and organizations to do business on the internet with reliable, resilient connectivity that optimizes application performance and eliminates disruptions. The recognition from G2 is especially meaningful because it is based on customer assessments. Bigleaf is focused on ease of use, usability, fast implementation, and building strong relationships with its customers through responsive, 24/7 support.

To learn more about what Bigleaf users have to say, visit the Bigleaf review page on G2 .

About Bigleaf:

Bigleaf Networks provides internet connectivity without complexity, making it easy for IT pros and their organizations to conduct business on the internet with confidence. Bigleaf's unique network optimization solution adapts traffic to circuit conditions in real-time to preserve application performance and optimize user productivity despite circuit degradations or outages. The Bigleaf solution integrates seamlessly with established firewalls, ISPs, and applications, takes only minutes to install, and works unattended to provide immediate relief and value. Founded in 2012 in Portland, Oregon, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed and provides service across North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.bigleaf.net .

Press Contact:

Society 22

Kymberlee Bolden

929-367-8993

[email protected]

SOURCE Bigleaf Networks