Bigleaf Networks Launches Global MSP Partner Program

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks today launched their Global Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program. This new program aims to make SD-WAN a practical reality for the tens of thousands of MSPs serving small and medium-sized businesses around the world—helping those MSPs improve control of their customer experience and reduce growth-inhibiting support costs.

Bigleaf's Cloud-first SD-WAN has seen growing success among MSPs over the last four years, with business more than doubling in 2018. This growth comes as MSPs have begun supporting cloud-based technologies like VoIP, Office 365 and SaaS, making reliable internet connectivity a priority. Bigleaf's unique approach to SD-WAN provides MSPs and their customers with the necessary level of connectivity and performance over any commodity broadband connections, for any applications, without any changes to existing security.

With Bigleaf's new Global MSP Program, those MSPs will also get the resources and training they need to sell and deploy Bigleaf's Cloud-first SD-WAN into their user base more easily. The program will include hands-on education, 24/7 support, and marketing and sales resources, making SD-WAN a reality for MSPs who may otherwise find it impractical or out-of-touch with the needs of their customers.

For MSPs, whose business is based on providing a seamless, consistent customer experience, not having control of Internet connectivity creates a significant struggle as their customers increasingly move to the cloud.

"We hear from MSPs that their biggest cost center is their people," said Aaron Kaffen, Vice President of Marketing at Bigleaf. "Every time the Internet hiccups, their support lines light up and the only thing they can do is wait on hold with their customer's ISP until the network is back up. That eats into their support staff capacity, costing them money and creating a headwind to growth. We give them control of the internet portion of the customer experience, saving them money and creating new opportunities for growth."

Bigleaf is launching their Global MSP program during DattoCon, one of the largest gatherings of MSPs in North America and the flagship user conference for Datto. MSPs working with technology providers like Datto have looked to Bigleaf's SD-WAN platform as a potential way to address this control issue for their customers.

According to Bigleaf's Founder & CEO, Joel Mulkey, "Most SD-WAN products are out of touch with the unique needs of MSPs. They tend to be built for complex hands-on deployments in large enterprises. With Bigleaf, the SD-WAN solution drops in just outside of the MSP's preferred firewall and doesn't require any policy configuration or other complex integration. This brings all the benefits of a software-driven network while saving our MSP customers money through reduced training, engineering, and ongoing maintenance costs."

MSPs interested in joining Bigleaf's new Global MSP Program can register at https://www.bigleaf.net/msp-partners / . Additional information on Bigleaf's Cloud-first SD-WAN is available on the Bigleaf website or by email at sales@bigleaf.net.

About Bigleaf Networks

Bigleaf Networks is the intelligent networking service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection based on real-time usage and diagnostics. Inspired by the natural architecture of leaves, the Bigleaf Cloud-first SD-WAN platform leverages redundant connections for optimal traffic re-routing, failover and load-balancing. The company is dedicated to providing a better Internet experience and ensuring peace of mind with simple implementation, friendly support and powerful technology. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America and Europe.

Contact Information:

Aaron Kaffen

aaronk@bigleaf.net

503-523-3412

SOURCE Bigleaf Networks

Related Links

http://bigleaf.net

