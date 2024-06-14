Bigo Live and iHeartMedia Unite to Celebrate Diversity and Inclusivity at LA Pride Parade with "Live Proud, Love Loud" Campaign this Pride Month

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live , one of the world's fastest-growing live-streaming platforms, proudly joined forces with iHeartMedia over the weekend at the LA Pride parade. The LA Pride in the Park was hosted on June 8 at LA State Historic Park. The LA Pride Parade was hosted on June 9 down Hollywood Blvd.

Through their continued work, the partnership between Bigo Live and iHeartMedia signifies a strong collective support for the LGBTQ+ community, highlighting inclusivity and solidarity through influential media and entertainment channels. By merging Bigo Live's advanced live-streaming technology with KIIS FM's extensive radio audience, this collaboration creates a powerful platform to engage a diverse and widespread audience during the LA Pride.

"At Bigo Live, we are dedicated to amplifying the voices of our users, fostering inclusivity, and creating a space where everyone feels seen, heard, and celebrated," said Eric Kim, Senior Operations Director at Bigo Live. "Our partnership with iHeartMedia for the Parade is a testament to our commitment to supporting Bigo Live broadcasters within the LGBTQ+ community, not just on this special day, but throughout the year."

The LA Pride Parade kicked off on June 8th at LA Pride in the Park at LA State Historic Park. On June 9th, Bigo Live marched at the LA Pride Parade on Hollywood Blvd, accompanied by over 80 top creators and users, accompanied by their beloved mascot, Dino. Exclusive Pride merch giveaways included sunglasses, frisbees, socks, stickers, and even pet handkerchief collars. All the action was not just witnessed, but actively shared and participated in by Bigo Live users through their live-streaming feature. The team and creators made sure that everyone felt involved and connected, with a special LA Pride Parade-specific Channel Room event starting at 11 AM PST.

"It's empowering to see our community come together, celebrate diversity, and stand proud," said Yetta Brown, singer and top broadcaster on Bigo Live. "Through Bigo Live, we connect, inspire, and create a space where everyone can thrive on their own terms."

Following the success of last year's #Pride365" campaign, Bigo Live extended it to the "Live Proud, Love Loud" campaign this year, celebrating Pride Month throughout June. This year's initiative celebrates the vibrancy and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community, encouraging individuals to embrace their identities and share their stories with unwavering pride and passion.

Through "Live Proud, Love Loud," Bigo Live is committed to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community all year through online and offline initiatives. On the app, they have created a dedicated Pride 365 space, the Channel Room, which serves as a platform for their top LGBTQ+ creators to host live streams.

Most recently, Bigo Live has partnered with several prominent organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community across the United States. Among these is Life is Work, a trans-led organization committed to educating, empowering, and mobilizing TLGBQ+ individuals from diverse backgrounds to ensure their safety and well-being. Through this partnership, Bigo Live aims to amplify the visibility of the organization by providing them with a platform to participate in special broadcast events on the Pride 365 Channel Room throughout June. Here, they can share insights into their mission and the impact of their work. Moreover, Bigo Live has made a significant financial commitment, pledging over $14,000 to organizations, including the Latino Equality Alliance, Equality California Institute, and Wall Las Memorias Project, demonstrating confidence in the impact of their work and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

Bigo Live strives to be the platform where anyone can come, judgment-free, to find content that sparks joy, adds value to their lives, and connects with others. Learn more about "Live Proud, Love Loud" here .

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing social live streaming platforms where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has more than 400 million users in over 150 countries that represent 22 different languages. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology, a video-based products and services technology company based in Singapore. For more information on Bigo Live please visit www.Bigo.tv and download Bigo Live on the App Store or Google Play.

