Bigo Live Celebrates Black History Month with Special In-App Programming Featuring Tamar Braxton and a $5,000 Donation to Be Someone

LOS ANGELES, Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live, a global leader in live streaming, today announced it's made a $5,000 donation to Be Someone, a nonprofit organization that uses numerous tools, including the game of chess, to promote self-esteem, responsibility, and analytical thinking among children in underserved communities. The company also designed a series of in-app activities and promotions, including a 'A Conversation with Tamar Braxton: Supporting Black Creators,' a discussion moderated by iconic R&B singer Tamar Braxton to celebrate Black culture and amplify the voices of the many Black creators on its platform.

"We're so proud of the community we've built on Bigo Live, and that community would not be what it is today without the contributions of our inspiring Black creators," said Lynette Yang, General Manager of Bigo Live America, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Brazil. "While amplifying the voices of these important broadcasters is a key part of our Black History Month celebration, we're also honored to be partnering with Be Someone and its incredibly motivating founder Orrin C. Hudson, who embodies Black excellence 365 days a year. Orrin has helped so many deserving children develop the self-confidence and discipline they need to succeed in life, and we're very proud to support his work."

Orrin was an at-risk youth himself, and founded Be Someone to provide the resources and programs that he would have benefited from while growing up. At the core of Be Someone is Orrin's 'Make Every Move Count' method, which is rooted in his experience with the game of chess. After winning two chess championships, Orrin recognized that chess provides a structured way of learning and helps to develop skills such as patience, concentration, problem-solving, and the ability to follow rules. It also teaches responsibility, as it illustrates that all actions have consequences, and that winning isn't everything; sometimes losing can be a valuable instrument for improvement.

"There are so many kids out there with unlimited potential, but nobody to help them harness it, and Be Someone is all about giving them the resources they need to realize their potential and become their best selves," said Orrin Hudson, founder of Be Someone. "I can't thank Bigo Live enough for their generosity and support, which is more important now than ever as the pandemic has made it even more challenging for underserved children to get the resources they need to thrive."

In addition to donating to Be Someone, Bigo Live rolled out a series of special in-app programming for Black History Month, including the panel with Tamar Braxton. The panel was an international success with more than 21,000 viewers from over 94 countries, further illustrating Bigo Live's ability to bring people together for meaningful discussions regardless of their physical location.

