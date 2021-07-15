Bigo Live debuts live game streaming with King of Avalon and Saint Seiya Awakening: KotZ in Europe

Both King of Avalon and Saint Seiya KotZ are heavyweights in the gaming industry. KOA, a popular mobile strategy game set in medieval Europe, is a best-seller in nearly 70 countries and has over 100 million global downloads. The game is developed by FunPlus, a world class, independent game developer and publisher. Saint Seiya KotZ is a mobile RPG based on the popular Saint Seiya manga by the Japanese mange artist Masami Kurumada. Published globally by Gtarcade, the game has seen over 30 million downloads worldwide.

With KOA and Saint Seiya KotZ, Bigo Live plans to unroll a series of online gaming events in Germany and France. In partnership with KOA, a four-week tournament, "Avalon in the Middle Age," will be held from June 28 - July 14. A varying number of in-currency rewards are made available for participating users. KOA annual live streaming shows will be held at 9pm (GMT+2) from July 14 to July 20, featuring top gaming stars including Maxim (Bigo Id: 758731816), Evgueny Henry (Bigo Id: 757257308), and Effa (Bigo Id: 757298451).

Meanwhile, Saint Seiya KotZ will host a series of events on Bigo Live in France from July to September, starting off with an incentive program for Bigo Live content creators. Rewards and free in-game items are available for Bigo Live's broadcasters and users in France during this period. The game has a strong PvP community with past esport live streaming events seeing millions of viewers. In the future, Bigo Live and Saint Seiya KotZ will also be joining hands to bring quality user generated content and esports events to the gamer communities in Europe.

These partnerships marks Bigo Live's official entry into Europe's game streaming market. Through Bigo Live, European users can now monetize their gaming activities and connect with the gamer community in real-time. The live streaming platform has been trying to build a system that helps broadcasters build and sustain their own businesses.

Apart from the hyperfocus on the broadcasters, users' preference is also being highly recognized. "Users value the variety and quality of our content and enjoy engaging directly with the creators they love through interactive games. It is why we are continuously expanding our content and aiming to provide them with more interactive entertainment", said a spokesperson from Bigo Live, "We are excited to partner with Saint Seiya KotZ and KOA to roll out our gaming initiative in Europe. It is a real mixture of industry legends and new rising talents."

The KOA publishing team added, "There has always been a certain cross-cultural appeal to gaming and live streaming; KOA hopes to explore new models of strategy game broadcasting through this cross platform partnership with Bigo Live."

BIGO Live users can watch the event by going into the app and tap the event icon in the new Games section. Gamers and followers can interact outside of the stream using BIGO Live's unique features that allow them to share posts, images, and videos with each other. For more information, download the Bigo Live app or visit Bigo TV.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, based in Singapore.

About King of Avalon

Launched on July 14, 2016, King of Avalon is a mobile 4X strategy MMO inspired by the legend of King Arthur. Players must build a powerful empire from scratch by upgrading buildings, enhancing the strength of their army, forming player alliances, and conquering the surrounding world of medieval Europe. King of Avalon is a bestseller in nearly 70 countries and has over 100 million global downloads.

About Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac

Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac is a mobile RPG game based on the popular Saint Seiya manga by Masami Kurumada. The game brings the classic characters, plot, and atmosphere of the originals to life and offers a complex, strategic turn-based gameplay. Summon your favorite Saints, form tactical lineups, fight powerful enemies or challenge other players around the world! Developed by Tencent's Timi Studios and published by Gtarcade, it has seen over 30 million downloads worldwide.

