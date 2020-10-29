Bigo Live Dedicates One Week of Live Streaming to Breast Cancer Awareness, Donates $10,000 to Living Beyond Breast Cancer to Support Patients and Survivors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live , a global leader in live streaming, today announced it's made a $10,000 donation to Living Beyond Breast Cancer , a national nonprofit that connects people with trusted information and a community of support. The company also designed a week of in-app activities and promotions to support users impacted by the disease by offering a safe space to share their stories and connect with others who have been through similar experiences.

"Creating communities is at the core of Bigo Live and we could not imagine a more meaningful community to bring together this month than the millions impacted by breast cancer each year," said Lynette Yang, Senior Director for Bigo Live Americas. "Living Beyond Breast Cancer works tirelessly to provide resources and emotional support for people diagnosed by breast cancer and we're particularly impressed with their commitment to addressing racial disparities and ensuring people from all walks of life get the care they need. One of the things that makes Bigo Live so special is the diverse nature of our user-base, so Living Beyond Breast Cancer's commitment to diversity and inclusion really resonates with us. We're very proud to help support the important work they're doing."

The week of October 19 was a dedicated Breast Cancer Awareness week on Bigo Live, with the app's popular gifting feature, which allows users to show support for broadcasters during their streams, displaying as a pink ribbon. The app also displayed a banner throughout the week encouraging users to visit Living Beyond Breast Cancer for more information on the disease and resources for those diagnosed. The week ended with a full day of breast cancer awareness programming on Friday, October 23 through the app's Live House, which is its most popular stream.

"We are so pleased that Bigo Live has come on as one of our corporate partners. This shows that they support the breast cancer community and are helping us make that road a little bit easier for the next woman who is diagnosed," said Jean Sachs, CEO of Living Beyond Breast Cancer. "This is especially important now as the community is facing incredible challenges getting quality care during this COVID pandemic. We thank Bigo Live for their support, and commend them for curating in-app activities for those impacted by this disease to come together and lift each other up by sharing their experiences."

The Live House stream brought together nearly 65,000 viewers from across the globe for more than 260,000 total views, with survivors, patients, and their families discussing their own experiences with the disease and offering emotional support for the community. From sharing how a self-exam helped them catch their cancer early and encouraging others to conduct regular exams of their own, to giving tips for regaining a sense of normalcy while undergoing treatment, it was inspiring to see so many people come together to share such personal and meaningful stories.

For more information on Bigo Live please visit www.bigo.tv , and for more information on Living Beyond Breast Cancer please visit www.lbbc.org .

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, which is based in Singapore.

About Living Beyond Breast Cancer

Living Beyond Breast Cancer is a national nonprofit organization that seeks to create a world that understands there is more than one way to have breast cancer. To fulfill its mission of providing trusted information and a community of support to those impacted by the disease, Living Beyond Breast Cancer offers in-person experiences and on-demand emotional, practical and evidence-based content that is meaningful to those newly diagnosed, in-treatment, post-treatment and living with metastatic disease. For nearly 30 years, Living Beyond Breast Cancer has imparted wisdom and connection via conferences, events, a peer-to-peer helpline, and more. Today, the organization remains committed to creating a culture of acceptance—where sharing the diversity of the lived experience of breast cancer fosters self-advocacy and hope.

SOURCE Bigo Live