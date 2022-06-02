Bigo Live Introduces #Pride365 To Celebrate Diverse Voices Inspiring Viewers Around the Globe

"At Bigo Live, Pride is more than just a month. We cherish Pride and diverse communities everyday, all year long," says Eric Kim, Senior Operations Director at Bigo Live. "We welcome all to join our #Pride365 celebration of broadcasters representing our LGBTQ communities as we share informative, entertaining and beautiful live moments."

"We are so honored to continue our partnership with Bigo Live, who share our values of providing safe and affirming spaces for LGBTQ young people to thrive," said Leah Kartun, Corporate Partnerships Manager at The Trevor Project. "Our research shows that LGBTQ youth find joy and strength through online communities, and Bigo Live has created such a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive platform where LGBTQ young people have the freedom to be their true selves. Bigo Live's generous donation will help expand The Trevor Project's free, 24/7 crisis services, as well as scale our counselor training to serve the more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth who seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S."

The initiative kicks off in June with a slew of special events taking place virtually on the platform and brand partnerships that give Bigo Live users exclusive offers to take advantage of. Highlights include:

Livehouse turns into Pridehouse where we showcase and celebrate LGBTQ hosts and allies in a wide variety of Pride-themed livehouses, such as:

where we showcase and celebrate LGBTQ hosts and allies in a wide variety of Pride-themed livehouses, such as: Pride Parade and Virtual March ( June 1 )

)

Drag Day ( June 3 )

)

Supporting LGBTQ Small Business Sunday ( June 12 )

)

Forgiveness and Gratitude ( June 26 )

)

Pride 365 Ball ( June 30 )

) Partnership with LAVAA ( June 15 ) will bring viewers the opportunity to watch their favorite live streaming beauty experts give tutorials using the luxury lashes, Lavaa. Bigo Live users will receive an exclusive code to purchase their own specially made Pride package of beauty products at a discounted rate.

will bring viewers the opportunity to watch their favorite live streaming beauty experts give tutorials using the luxury lashes, Lavaa. Bigo Live users will receive an exclusive code to purchase their own specially made Pride package of beauty products at a discounted rate. State of the Union panel discussion ( June 18 ) featuring Leah Kartun , Corporate Partnerships Manager at The Trevor Project, alongside a panel of Bigo Live broadcasters. The panel will be hosted by Dwight O'Neal (BIGO ID: onealappeal), the host of BIGO's Morning Talk Show, Good Morning BIGO. Topics of discussion will include:

featuring , Corporate Partnerships Manager at The Trevor Project, alongside a panel of Bigo Live broadcasters. The panel will be hosted by (BIGO ID: onealappeal), the host of BIGO's Morning Talk Show, Good Morning BIGO. Topics of discussion will include: How to move the LGBTQ community forward



How to be a good ally



Resources for LGBTQ youth



LGBTQ mental health

Bigo Live strives to be the platform where anyone can come, judgment free, to find content that sparks joy and adds value to their lives, as well as make connections with others. Check out the sizzle reel announcing #Pride365 here .

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing social live streaming platforms where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has more than 400 million users in over 150 countries that represent 22 different languages. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology, a video-based products and services technology company based in Singapore. For more information on Bigo Live please visit www.Bigo.tv and download Bigo Live on the App Store or Google Play.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting 678678.

