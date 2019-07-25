BigSpeak Celebrates Its Newest Exclusive Speaker by Sponsoring a Great White Shark

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Discovery Channel's Shark Week finally upon us, BigSpeak Speakers Bureau is celebrating its newest Exclusive Speaker, Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr. Wonderful), by sponsoring and naming a great white shark after him. What better way to pay homage to the fiercest shark on the investing scene than to name one of the Pacific's baddest predators Kevin O'Leary?

BigSpeak made a donation to Marine Conservation Science Institute's Name a Shark Program to support its meaningful research and conservation efforts. After surveying the available sharks, BigSpeak decided on shark Kevin O'Leary because of his uncanny resemblance to human Kevin O'Leary. While BigSpeak had some fun with its latest donation, this sponsorship also heavily aligns with its core values and commitment to the community and environment.

Kevin O'Leary was first photographed at Guadalupe Island, Mexico in 2016, where he vacations from summer to autumn. He spends the other portion of the year in the middle of the Pacific Ocean hunting between Hawaii and Baja California.

If you want to meet (shark) Kevin O'Leary, MCSI is leading a 2019 Guadalupe Island Expedition from October 30 to November 4 aboard the Nautilus Explorer where you can cage dive with great white sharks.

Kevin O'Leary's shark, Kevin O'Leary, unofficially goes by BigKev or Mr. Muncherfull, although he doesn't yet respond to any of the above names—something BigSpeak is working on (it generally helps to have some chum in hand).

For every booking of human Kevin O'Leary in August, BigSpeak will make a $100 donation to the MCSI.

