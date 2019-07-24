BigSpeak's Exclusive Speaker Marc Randolph Has Another Success Story

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BigSpeak exclusive speaker Marc Randolph has a new success story to share. Seventeen years after Netflix went public, Netflix Co-Founder and BigSpeak Exclusive Speaker Marc Randolph watched the company he mentored, Looker Data, sell to Google for $2.6 billion.

Randolph originally shot to fame as a keynote speaker sharing lessons from his success as a co-founder and first CEO of Netflix. Now another company has prospered from his influence.

While keynote speaking, Randolph also advised startups like Looker Data. Lloyd Tabba and Ben Porterfield originally sought out his expertise when co-founding their data analytics company, Looker Data. Randolph was asked to oversee the company's ABC's—Anything But Coding.

Randolph has now parlayed his entrepreneurial expertise that he used with Looker and Netflix into an upcoming book, That Will NEVER Work . He shares his story of founding and fostering Netflix's growth during the Silicon Valley tech boom, as well as lessons that any aspiring entrepreneur can take away from Netflix's climb.

This win for Randolph brings him fresh insights into the world of startups, which he wants to share with audiences through his keynotes.

He consults and speaks to companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500s, providing them with the perspective needed to innovate and accelerate.

About BigSpeak:

BigSpeak is a full-service speakers bureau, serving 68% of the global Fortune 1000. Randolph is accompanied on BigSpeak's exclusive roster by other entrepreneur speakers like Mitch Lowe, Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank, Barb Stegemann, Bethenny Frankel on Real Housewives of New York, Kim Perell, Adam Cheyer, creator of Siri, Ken Schmidt formerly from Harley Davidson, Chris Barton, creator of Shazam and Omar Johnson, former CMO of Beats by Dre.

