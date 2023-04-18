BIGT Options Listed For Trading

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments , an ETF sponsor focused on developing innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that options for BIGT — the Roundhill BIG Tech ETF — are now listed for trading on PHLX, Nasdaq Options Market, and BX.

As the first-ever FAAMG ETF, the Roundhill BIG Tech ETF provides concentrated exposure to the five megacap technology companies known as the "FAAMG" stocks.

BIGT's exposures (as of 4/17/2023) include Meta, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet.

For more information on BIGT and a full list of holdings please visit:

https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/big/BIGT/ .

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on offering innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.Com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the BIGT ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website http://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/big/BIGT . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risks

The Fund expects to have concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) investment exposure in one or more of the Technology Industries at any given time, which may vary over time. Further, the Fund expects to obtain such investment exposure by transacting primarily with a limited number of financial intermediaries conducting business in the same industry or group of related industries. As a result, the Fund is more vulnerable to adverse market, economic, regulatory, political or other developments affecting those industries or groups of related industries than a fund that invests its assets in a more diversified manner. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

The BIG Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments